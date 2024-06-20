Thursday at Royal Ascot: Trueshan out of the Gold Cup as going remains good to firm

Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Thursday . . .

Non-runner: Trueshan out of the Gold Cup

Trueshan will not run in the Ascot Gold Cup (4.25 ) due to unsuitably quick ground for the fourth successive year. Trainer Alan King has declared the eight-year-old for every Gold Cup since 2021 before taking him out of Thursday's feature Group 1 when the desired overnight rain failed to materialise.

The three-time course winner is yet to run at Royal Ascot, having also been taken out of the Queen Alexandra Stakes in 2022 for the same going concerns, and his absence leaves ten runners in the £650,000 event.

Trainer Ralph Beckett's representation in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.45 ) has been halved after Forest Fairy was withdrawn from the Group 2 for fillies. The daughter of Waldgeist has not run on ground quicker than good in her three starts and with the going good to firm again at Ascot on Thursday, she will not line up in the £273,000 event.

Forest Fairy had last been seen finishing seventh in the Oaks and You Got To Me , who finished three places ahead of her stablemate in the Epsom Classic, will solely represent Beckett in a race in which he saddled last year's third Bluestocking.

In the Buckingham Palace Stakes (6.15 ), Awaal will not make his seasonal debut for Simon and Ed Crisford. Last year's Lincoln runner-up had been a general 12-1 chance to go two better than his third in the Royal Hunt Cup at this meeting 12 months ago off a 3lb lower mark.

However, the five-year-old is unable to run on veterinary grounds for the Crisfords, who have already endured the disappointment of stable star Vandeek missing Friday's Commonwealth Cup.

Awaal's absence in the finale means that Oisin Murphy, who leads the jockeys' standings after three winners in the first two days at the royal meeting, has seen his full book of rides reduced to six.

Posted at 9am

Going update: ground remains good to firm after more watering

The going remains good to firm ahead of the third day of Royal Ascot after more water was applied to the track on Wednesday evening.

"We watered with 5mm everywhere overnight," clerk of the course Chris Stickels said at 8am. "Today is forecast to be fine and dry and I think the same for tomorrow. At the moment, there is the threat of some light showers for Saturday."

Posted at 8am

Non-runners

2.30

5 Evening Saigon

3.45

3 Forest Fairy (going)

4.25

7 Trueshan (going)

5.05

4 Bergamasco

27 Miletus

6.15

3 Awaal (vets cert)

8 Ropey Guest (not eaten up)

Posted at 8am

Read our previews for day three of Royal Ascot:

2.30 Ascot: 'Everyone is happy with him' - can Whistlejacket justify strong ante-post support in the Norfolk Stakes?

3.05 Ascot: 'He'll stay well and the ground should be no problem' - King George V Handicap key quotes and analysis

3.45 Ascot: Diamond Rain following well-worn route as she bids to get Godolphin back on Ribblesdale scoreboard

4.25 Ascot: 'His two runs this season have set him up nicely for this' - Aidan O'Brien confident top stayer Kyprios can regain Gold Cup

5.05 Ascot: 'He could go well at a bit of a price' - key quotes and analysis for the 30-runner Britannia Stakes

5.40 Ascot: 'I think he'll take a lot of beating' - key quotes and analysis for a high quality Hampton Court

6.15 Ascot: 'He goes there with a cracking chance' - trainer quotes and analysis for a competitive 30-runner handicap

