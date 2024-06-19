'He could go well at a bit of a price' - key quotes and analysis for the 30-runner Britannia Stakes

The Britannia tends to stick closely enough to the script to help punters, without ever giving the game away. In most years, this three-year-olds' answer to the Hunt Cup is decided in the same neighbourhood as its sister race. Generally, that means middle or high stalls.

The race also tends to go with the market more than a 30-runner handicap with lots of unexposed milers has any right to do. Docklands last year was a rare winning favourite, arguably an irresistible one given he finished second in Tuesday's Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes. Still, five of the last ten winners have returned 10-1 or shorter. Only two have returned bigger than 18s. Bless Him in 2017 was the only recent winner to come from a low draw. Biometric two years later was the product of a skewed market, on the day Frankie Dettori threatened to go through the card.

The Britannia has some established trials, but they are sparsely represented this year. Involvement , who is a must for the shortlist, was second and Blue Lemons fourth in the Silver Bowl at Haydock. The race at Ascot used by Docklands last year had 11 runners in 2024 but none have turned up here.

The big breeding operations tend to do well in the Britannia, perhaps better than just about any other big handicap, and are well represented again. Qirat , one of three Juddmonte runners, is hard to get away from given his exceptional pedigree. He also did well to win a race at Goodwood last time which often works out as strong form.

As with any race on the straight mile at Ascot, the ability to see out the trip well is a must and that is the quibble with Qirat. He is untried over this far and that is a minor concern for a horse by Showcasing, even if his dam did win the Matron Stakes.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of King's Gamble , Qirat and Safwan

King's Gamble was off for a long time before his comeback at Doncaster and he's trained well since. He's got a task off a mark of 102 but this should set up well for him. A mile and fast ground should suit Qirat. I don't know much about Safwan but he's trained well in the six weeks he's been with me.

Ross O'Sullivan, trainer of Follow Me

He rode out Wednesday morning and everything went well. The step up in trip shouldn't be a problem as he ran over a mile in France and he's a relaxed type.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Starlore

Starlore didn’t get a lot of luck in running behind Qirat at Goodwood last time and is the type of horse that always likes to come from behind so he’ll need a bit of luck. The mile and fast ground should be in his favour.

Starlore (pink cap): one of three Juddmonte-owned runners Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Karl Burke, trainer of Cuban Tiger and Native Warrior

Native Warrior is well handicapped, although the ground drying out would be a little bit of a concern. Cuban Tiger will love the track but is another who wouldn't want rattling ground.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Blue Lemons and The Camden Colt

Blue Lemons looked to get outpaced at Haydock last time, but finished his race well, and the likely fast pace here is just what he wants. The handicapper has dropped him a few pounds and he’ll suit Jamie Spencer’s style of riding. Fast ground seems to suit The Camden Colt and he comes into this off a nice low weight. He could go well at a bit of a price.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Involvement

He finished off his race very well at Haydock last time and we’ve had this race in mind for a while.

Roger Varian, trainer of Mission To Moon and Dashing Darcey

They have a profile for a race like this although they both might prefer a bit more give in the ground.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Air Commander

He won a maiden at Dundalk in the spring and ran well enough at Naas in a handicap last time so we pencilled in the Britannia for him afterwards.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Mickley

He's won over seven [furlongs] but I think stepping up to a mile will suit him and I'd be confident he'll run a big race providing the draw is not a hindrance.

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Skukuza

We’ve had this in mind since he won at Newmarket last time. The third from that race has won since, so it looks decent form, and we expect a nice run.

Brian Meehan, trainer of Monkey Island

He’s got a good draw in stall 12 and has been in good form at home since his nice win at Newbury.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Lautrec

He ran well to be second first time on turf at Newmarket last time and we're fitting him with blinkers to help him concentrate. He’s drawn on the stands' rail in 32 so we’ll have to see how that pans out.

Reporting by David Milnes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out mo