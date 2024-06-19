'I think he'll take a lot of beating' - key quotes and analysis for a high quality Hampton Court

The Hampton Court Stakes has gone off the boil in recent years. Hopes of reversing that trend must be high given the quality of this field.

King's Gambit is the first London Gold Cup winner to make their next start in this race since Cannock Chase and Time Test did the double in consecutive years nearly a decade ago. Even more surprising is to see the Prix du Jockey Club second, First Look , in the line-up for what is sometimes treated as a repechage for Derby failures.

It is not just that King's Gambit won the London Gold Cup, a red-hot handicap, by four lengths. He also did it off fast closing sectionals. Fast finishes are typically bunched finishes, so stringing out a good field in those circumstances takes some doing. The form has had a boost already, too, with fourth-placed Persica winning a handicap on Derby day at Epsom.

First Look's second at Chantilly was not out of nowhere. He had already been second in a major trial, one won in the last two years by Vadeni and Big Rock. If there is a downside, it is that this could be a mere bridging run to something like the Grand Prix de Paris next month. The implicit admission that he is a Group 1 horse makes that a strange sort of negative, admittedly.

The likes of Bellum Justum , seventh at Epsom, is a typical Hampton Court contender. So too are Taraj and Bracken's Laugh , horses who did not do quite enough in their trials to justify a Derby run. They remain with potential, on their own they might make for a renewal more exciting than the recent average. For the sake of the Hampton Court's standing, you would be hoping they are pushed to one side by the star potential of the big two.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

First for Wathnan

First Look was one of the last of Wathnan Racing’s spree of pre-Royal Ascot purchases, but initially was not on this week’s team.

But the French Derby runner-up emerged from that contest in such good shape, trainer Andre Fabre has opted to send him across the Channel for his first start outside France.

First Look (number 4) finishes second in the Prix du Jockey Club Credit: AFP

Richard Brown, adviser to the Qatari operation said: “We purchased First Look after he ran very well to be second in the French Derby, but we didn’t have Ascot in mind for him at the time.

"But Andre Fabre said he had bounced out of the race and was keen to bring him. It looks one of the hottest races of the week with Harry Charlton’s horse [King's Gambit] in there, but we bring Classic form to the table, so we are hopeful he can go close.”

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Al Musmak

You can put a line through his run in the Dante on his reappearance as his blood was all wrong afterwards. I'm looking forward to running him again as he's been showing plenty in his homework and he should like the ground.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Bellum Justum

He ran okay in the Derby, but we think he's capable of better. We hope ten furlongs on fast ground is his ideal conditions. He's really easy to ride so I'm certainly looking forward to him.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Bracken's Laugh

He's had a great preparation and let's hope he's good enough. It was a great run last time at Chester, where the race was run more in favour of the winner.

Karl Burke, trainer of Caviar Heights

He's in great form and deserves to take his chance, although the ground drying out wouldn't be a positive for him. I ran him back too quickly after his win at Newmarket and he was a bit flat in the Dante, but we've freshened him up.

Andre Fabre, trainer of First Look

The timing was a concern but he took his race very well and he didn't have that hard a race in the Prix du Jockey Club, so we've decided to let him take his chance. The ground is not a serious concern; he's a good mover and a sound horse. He won on the all-weather and any horse should go on this sort of ground. I'm quite hopeful. I was worried there might be too many runners but it has cut up. He has a good draw [stall three] and a good jockey [James Doyle] and he should run well. He just has a lack of experience of a hard race, but that is the concern with all our French horses.

Brian Meehan, trainer of Jayarebe

The plan was always to come here after Chester, where he didn't handle track and couldn't use himself. He's in a good place now and I'm expecting a good run.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Mohammed Jaber, owner of King’s Gambit

I would say he's Rabbah Bloodstock's leading chance of the meeting. This has been the target since he won the London Gold Cup at Newbury last month and I don't think the fast ground will worry him as he's light on his feet and seemed to skip over the ground at Newbury. All the reports since have been positive and we go there very, very hopeful. I think he'll take a lot of beating.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Portland

He won nicely at Leopardstown and seems to be in good form since. He's a consistent colt and should run his race again.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Stromberg

He's in good shape and hopefully the course and distance will suit him well. He's taken a step forward since his last start and we're hoping he can be in the shake-up.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Taraj

He's a nice colt who ran very well in a Classic trial at Leopardstown last time. I think he's progressing and I'm expecting improvement from him.

Reporting by David Milnes

