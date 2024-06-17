Commonwealth Cup blow as Vandeek and Bucanero Fuerte both ruled out of race

Friday's Commonwealth Cup has lost two of its star attractions after favourite Vandeek and leading contender Bucanero Fuerte were ruled out.

Vandeek had long been favourite for the Group 1 following a brilliant and unbeaten juvenile campaign, and he remained the general 7-2 market leader despite suffering his first defeat in Haydock's Sandy Lane Stakes last month.

However, joint-trainer Simon Crisford revealed he will miss his Royal Ascot engagement after an abnormal blood count was discovered.

Crisford said: "Unfortunately Vandeek will not be able to run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot this Friday due to an abnormal blood count.

"He had been working very well in his preparation and this is very frustrating for everyone concerned, but the most important thing now is for him to return to full health. All being well he'll be fit and ready for the July Cup in three weeks' time."

Bucanero Fuerte has also been ruled out of the Commonwealth Cup and been transferred to Newmarket Equine Hospital after showing signs of travel sickness, according to owners Amo Racing.

Bucanero Fuerte: winner of the Group 3 Lacken Stakes at Naas last time out Credit: Patrick McCann

The Adrian Murray-trained three-year-old was as short as 7-1 for the Group 1 following his narrow victory over Givemethebeatboys on his seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 Lacken Stakes at Naas last month.

In a statement on social media, Amo Racing said on Monday morning: "Unfortunately Bucanero Fuerte will miss the Commonwealth Cup on Friday. After arriving at Ascot yesterday he was showing signs of travel sickness and was subsequently transferred to Newmarket Equine Hospital as a matter of caution where he has been monitored overnight.

"He spent a comfortable night there and remains well this morning but he'll be forced to miss his intended engagement on Friday. We now look forward to his swift recovery and the rest of the season."

After scoring on his debut, Bucanero Fuerte finished third in last year's Coventry Stakes behind River Tiber before winning the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh by a short-head from Unquestionable.

He then followed up at the highest level when returning to the track for the Phoenix Stakes before coming home in third behind Henry Longfellow on his final start of the campaign in the National Stakes.

The Commonwealth Cup market is headed by supplementary entry and Sandy Lane Stakes winner Inisherin and Vandeek, who lost his unbeaten record at Haydock, with both available at 7-2 generally.

Amo Racing struck at last year's meeting with King Of Steel and Valiant Force, and are expected to have a number of runners this week, including Poniros, Maxi King and Go Bears Go.

Commonwealth Cup (3.05 Ascot, Friday)

Coral: 11-4 Inisherin, 5 River Tiber, Elite Status, 6 Jasour, 12 Porta Fortuna, Starlust, 16 Givemethebeatboys, 20 Kind Of Blue, Malc, Pandora’s Gift, 25 bar

