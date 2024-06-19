'Everyone is happy with him' - can Whistlejacket justify strong ante-post support in the Norfolk Stakes?

This race was responsible for throwing up one of the biggest upsets in Royal Ascot history last year, when 150-1 outsider Valiant Force struck, and there was further evidence of how much of a minefield the juvenile races can be on Tuesday when Rashabar landed the Coventry at 80-1.

However, the market isn’t pointing to there being an upset this year because Whistlejacket has been all the rage in the ante-post market and now looks set to line up a red-hot favourite.

Whistlejacket appears to be the Ballydoyle banker for the week and Aidan O’Brien has won the Norfolk three times, with Johannesburg in 2001, Waterloo Bridge in 2015 and Sioux Nation seven years ago. Whistlejacket will be his shortest-priced runner since that last win.

The son of No Nay Never was beaten by Cowardofthecounty on his debut and that rival was a well-held seventh in the Coventry, but it’s probably harsh to judge Whistlejacket on that as he took a big step forward when winning at the Curragh second time.

That win was good enough for a Racing Post Rating of 101, which puts him 5lb clear of his nearest rival in this line-up, and he must be highly thought of as he is his stable’s sole runner.

The Norfolk is all about speed and it would reason that American-trained runners should do well. However, there have been 12 US-based horses contest the race, 11 trained by Wesley Ward and one by George Weaver, for just two winners. So their strike-rate is 17 per cent.

Saturday Flirt represents the Ward stable this time and comes here after an easy victory on her debut in a maiden at Keeneland. Her style of victory was unlike many others from the yard as Ward’s runners often jump and go, but Saturday Flirt came from the rear to assert late.

Those tactics usually work well on the straight course at Ascot so it will be fascinating to see whether Joel Rosario sticks with the waiting game or reverts to type and blasts from the front.

Valiant Force isn’t the only big outsider to win this race as The Ridler was 50-1 when successful two years ago too, and if there is an upset maybe Rock Hunter can provide it.

The son of Expert Eye has twice run well on stiff tracks, including when second in the National Stakes at Sandown last time, and first-time cheekpieces could work the oracle.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Amo ace Arizona Blaze out to land repeat success for owners

Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing have a mixed past with the Norfolk Stakes.

In 2022, Joorabchian and others were left frustrated at the result when finishing second and third with Walbank and Crispy Cat, the latter suffering particularly from the interference caused by 50-1 winner The Ridler. Despite an appeal, there was no change to the finishing order.

Roll on 12 months and the race provided Joorabchian and trainer Adrian Murray with their first winner at Royal Ascot in the most unlikely shape of 150-1 shot Valiant Force.

This year, Joorabchian, Murray and David Egan, Amo Racing’s new retained rider, rely on Arizona Blaze in the sprint and he is likely to be far better fancied than Valiant Force with two wins and a second from his three starts.

Arizona Blaze: represents last year's winning connections of Amo Racing and Adrian Murray Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Arizona Blaze has been prepared for this race by Murray and his assistant and business partner Robson Aguiar, a key figure in the Amo Racing set-up.

“He’s a really nice horse,” Aguiar said. “He’s got a lot of speed and he’s run well three times already this year. When he was second we had given him an easy time after his win on debut and that probably counted against him.

“He’s a different type of horse to Valiant Force. I think he’s got more speed and more class than him, so I think he’s going to run really well and be able to show what he has.”

Murray said: "He was good when winning at the Curragh and will have to step up again. He's a tough horse and showed a great attitude that day. He was behind Whistlejacket two starts ago but he definitely has come forward since so hopefully he's in with a shout."

What they say

Richard Brown, racing manager to Wathnan Racing, owners of Aesterius

It wasn't an easy choice for James Doyle to make but he's picked Shareholder over this fellow. He did nothing wrong when winning at Bath first time and I saw him about ten days ago and he looks absolutely fantastic. He's a proper horse with loads of scope.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Binadham

He won quite nicely at Yarmouth on his debut and I had been very keen to get a run into him between then and this race, but the ground kept going against us; he’s a fast-ground horse. He’s had a racecourse gallop, so he’s fit and well for this race. It’s a bit of a fact-finding mission, but he’s certainly the sharpest horse I have in my yard.

Ed Walker, trainer of Blinky

I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on in a better race. He improved a lot from his first to his second run and I'm sure he'll take another big step forward here. It was probably quite a good race that he won at Leicester. He's very quick and should be suited by these faster conditions.

Karl Burke, trainer of Milford and Shareholder

They're two very nice colts and both performed really well first time up. Shareholder looks very quick, although he's out of a Galileo mare and will stay six furlongs. I think he's a very good horse. Milford put in a very good performance on his debut and is a strong, powerful colt.

Milford: one of two runners for trainer Karl Burke Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Amy Murphy, trainer of Rock Hunter

He’s in good form, I think a strong pace with cover is what he’s been waiting for. I’m looking forward to seeing him get that as I think we will see plenty of improvement as a result.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Tropical Storm

He ran in a good race in Newmarket last time when he got a little disorganised in the Dip. He was in front again after the line, so I hope he can go very well.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Whistlejacket

He's a fast horse and we've had the Norfolk in mind for him since he won at the Curragh the last day. He had no problem dropping back to five there and seemed to be in his comfort zone every step of the way. He seems to be in very good form and everyone is happy with him.

Alex Cole, racing manager to Jim and Fitri Hay, owners of Saturday Flirt

Wesley [Ward, trainer] won this race with a filly with Shang Shang Shang, so he knows what it takes. What I liked about this filly was that when she won at Keeneland she did so coming off the pace rather than doing it all from the front. She’s travelled over well, she’s in great form and we’re hoping for a good run in a tough race.

Race reporting by Peter Scargill

