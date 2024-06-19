'His two runs this season have set him up nicely for this' - Aidan O'Brien confident top stayer Kyprios can regain Gold Cup

Aidan O’Brien’s hopes of a record-extending ninth Gold Cup are pinned on Kyprios , who bids to become the first horse since Kayf Tara to regain the crown.

The five horses who have attempted to regain the Gold Cup since Kayf Tara’s success in 2000 have failed, with Stradivarius and Subjectivist faring best when third in 2022 and last year respectively. O’Brien’s Order Of St George was only fourth in 2018.

O’Brien has a 32 per cent strike-rate in the Royal Ascot feature, with Yeats his only multiple winner when striking for four years in a row between 2006 and 2009.

Kyprios landed four consecutive top staying events in 2022 but a setback meant he only ran twice last year, finishing second in the Irish St Leger and Long Distance Cup.

This season he has been successful in Listed and Group 3 company and this is his acid test as to whether he retains all his ability against Group 1 opposition. The betting suggests he will be well up to the task.

O’Brien said: “Everything has gone according to plan with Kyprios. He's hit every marker and his two runs this season have been lovely and have set us up nicely for this. Ryan [Moore] was very happy with him in the Saval Beg.

“He seems to be in the same sort of place as he was two years ago. We're looking forward to it.”

Kyprios provided Moore with his third Gold Cup win when beating Mojo Star by half a length two years ago, and the jockey believes the prolific stayer – with a top-quality 10-14 record – sets the standard.

Moore said in his Betfair blog: “You can make a case for several of these, but my horse is still the one to beat. His 2022 form sets him apart from these and hopefully he is ready to return to his Group 1-winning best after winning his warm-up races at Navan and Leopardstown. We're very happy with him coming into this.”

Gregory 'shapes as if he'll get further' says Gosden

Gregory is aiming to emulate former star stablemate Stradivarius by winning the Queen’s Vase and Gold Cup in back-to-back years.

Wathnan Racing’s colt is winless in three starts since last year’s meeting and needs to take a step forward from his reappearance third in the Yorkshire Cup last month.

That was a promising effort, though, as he rallied well in the closing stages of the 1m6f contest, giving hope of him staying this 2m4f trip under James Doyle.

Joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: “Gregory ran a very pleasing prep race for this when third in the Yorkshire Cup. He finished his race off well that day and shapes as if he'll get further.”

The Gosdens saddle three runners and their team also includes Trawlerman , the winner of the Ebor in 2022 and the Long Distance Cup last year.

William Buick’s mount is having his first start since finishing third in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, while the Robert Havlin-ridden Sweet William arrives on the back of a win over the reopposing Caius Chorister in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last month.

Gosden added: “Sweet William has progressed since his Sandown win and, while the extra half-mile is uncharted territory, he has always shaped as a proper stayer.

“We know Trawlerman likes the track and he ran a great comeback when third in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March from a wide draw. He's having his first run since then but shows relentless enthusiasm in his training and the extra half-mile should within his compass.”

Mullins: I couldn't be happier with Vauban

Willie Mullins has conquered British and Irish jump racing and seeks his biggest Flat success with last year’s Copper Horse Handicap winner Vauban .

The Rich and Susannah Ricci-owned six-year-old was a three-time Grade 1 winner in his juvenile hurdling days, and has a 4-8 record on the Flat.

His first Flat success for Mullins came at this meeting last year when beating stablemate and subsequent Ebor winner Absurde, and he followed up in the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes at Naas – the sole time he has been ridden by Colin Keane, who is on board again here.

Vauban: won the Copper Horse Handicap at this meeting last year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Vauban was a beaten favourite when only 14th in the Melbourne Cup in November but appeared to be back on song when second – a place in front of Gregory – at York’s Dante meeting.

Mullins said: “He seems in very good order. Everything has gone the way we wanted in the lead-up to the race.

“I think he'll handle the quick ground and I don't see any reason why he won't stay. I'm hoping he'll come on plenty for his return at York and I couldn't be any happier with him.”

What they say

Oisin Murphy, rider of Coltrane

He went very close in the race last year. We have huge respect for the opposition, certainly Kyprios, but hopefully he can go one better. He's had a great preparation. He's drawn ten of ten, but he's in super form.

George Scott, trainer of Prydwen

He’s run three career-bests in a row and there’s no reason why he won’t translate his form to turf. We’re very realistic about the task he faces, but this is a special race and he deserves to take his chance.

David Menuisier, trainer of Caius Chorister

She’s run really well in both trials. This is another notch up but I’m sure she’ll run her heart out like always. She seems to go on any ground and won on almost firm ground at Epsom a couple of years ago. This quicker surface will help her in trying this trip, which I may have had a few doubts about on testing ground.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

