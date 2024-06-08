Prince of Wales's Stakes favourite Passenger ruled out of Royal Ascot
Impressive Chester winner Passenger will miss the Prince of Wales's Stakes, leaving Auguste Rodin as the new 7-4 favourite for Royal Ascot's joint-richest prize.
The Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Ulysses had been a general 2-1 market leader for the £1 million Wednesday feature but is now more likely to appear in the Coral-Eclipse.
The Niarchos family's racing manager Alan Cooper told the Racing Post: "Passenger is being treated for an infection and the veterinary advice is that Ascot will come too soon. The timing is far from ideal but, all being well, I think we'll be looking at the Eclipse."
