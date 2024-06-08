100-1 winner helps punter secure mammoth £188,000 payout from a £2 Lucky 15 bet

A William Hill customer enjoyed a memorable 90-minute spell at Chelmsford on Thursday when he landed £188,493.80 from a £2 Lucky 15 bet with four successful selections.

The opening leg came in when the Ed Dunlop-trained Philos caused an 18-1 shock in the 1m6f handicap. However, an even bigger surprise followed when stablemate Royal Praise obliged at 100-1 in the 1m2f handicap.

The dream turned into reality when the Charlie Johnston pair of Candle Of Dubai and Wadacre Gomez scored in the 1m2f fillies' novice and Class 3 1m2f handicap, resulting in a six-figure payout.

The duty manager at the William Hill shop in Wakefield said: "He’s a regular and a really nice bloke. He usually has £1 Lucky 15s but for whatever reason he chose to double his stake.

"We had a big payout not so long ago, but £188,000 is definitely a record for us. Someone else was working on Thursday and he rang me up because he’d seen that the liability had come up [on the screen]. When he actually looked into the bet, the last horse was just crossing the line, and that was it."

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, added: "We witnessed a historic bet in one of our Wakefield shops on Thursday night, with one punter scooping close to £190,000 after a landing a sensational winning Lucky 15 bet.

"It's rare to see a 100-1 winner, and it's even rarer to see it land as part of a mammoth Lucky 15, so this has to go down as one of the best small-stake bets we've seen in recent years."

The winning selections

Philos 18-1 (6.15 Chelmsford)

Royal Praise 100-1 (6.45 Chelmsford)

Candle Of Dubai 5-1 (7.15 Chelmsford)

Wadacre Gomez 4-1 (7.45 Chelmsford)

