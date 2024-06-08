100-1 winner helps punter secure mammoth £188,000 payout from a £2 Lucky 15 bet
A William Hill customer enjoyed a memorable 90-minute spell at Chelmsford on Thursday when he landed £188,493.80 from a £2 Lucky 15 bet with four successful selections.
The opening leg came in when the Ed Dunlop-trained Philos caused an 18-1 shock in the 1m6f handicap. However, an even bigger surprise followed when stablemate Royal Praise obliged at 100-1 in the 1m2f handicap.
The dream turned into reality when the Charlie Johnston pair of Candle Of Dubai and Wadacre Gomez scored in the 1m2f fillies' novice and Class 3 1m2f handicap, resulting in a six-figure payout.
The duty manager at the William Hill shop in Wakefield said: "He’s a regular and a really nice bloke. He usually has £1 Lucky 15s but for whatever reason he chose to double his stake.
"We had a big payout not so long ago, but £188,000 is definitely a record for us. Someone else was working on Thursday and he rang me up because he’d seen that the liability had come up [on the screen]. When he actually looked into the bet, the last horse was just crossing the line, and that was it."
Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, added: "We witnessed a historic bet in one of our Wakefield shops on Thursday night, with one punter scooping close to £190,000 after a landing a sensational winning Lucky 15 bet.
"It's rare to see a 100-1 winner, and it's even rarer to see it land as part of a mammoth Lucky 15, so this has to go down as one of the best small-stake bets we've seen in recent years."
The winning selections
Philos 18-1 (6.15 Chelmsford)
Royal Praise 100-1 (6.45 Chelmsford)
Candle Of Dubai 5-1 (7.15 Chelmsford)
Wadacre Gomez 4-1 (7.45 Chelmsford)
- Saturday updates: Jumby backed to defend John of Gaunt title as conditions ease at Haydock
- 'The Jockey Club has to lead British racing in lots of regards' - challenge for incoming chief executive laid bare
- 'Softer ground would play to his game' - Kinross owner hoping for rain for his Group 1 Royal Ascot favourite
- Where next for Economics? We assess the options available for the exciting Dante winner
- 'It's a possibility' - Coral-Eclipse option for Ghostwriter following Prix du Jockey Club fourth
