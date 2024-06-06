Assessing Wathnan Racing's formidable squadron of stars after huge Royal Ascot spending frenzy

The Emir of Qatar's fast growing Wathnan Racing are putting together a formidable team after another huge pre-Royal Ascot spending spree . We take a look at their biggest stars for the royal meeting and beyond . . .

Older horses

Age: 5

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden

Purchased at the Royal Ascot sale last season after extending his unbeaten record to three following a victory in a handicap at Goodwood, the son of Frankel took his form to a new level when winning the Ascot Gold Cup later that month.

Defeat when favourite in the Goodwood Cup was followed by a second in the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at York's Ebor meeting. The five-year-old suffered a setback a couple of weeks ago and has been ruled out of defending his Gold Cup crown at Royal Ascot, but he should be back for some of the big staying races this season.

Age: 4

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden

Such is the depth of the Wathnan Racing stayers' squad, Courage Mon Ami's setback is somewhat of a minor issue as Gregory is a more than worthy deputy in the Gold Cup.

Along with Courage Mon Ami, Gregory was purchased at last year's Royal Ascot sale and he too rewarded his owners with a dazzling victory in the Queen's Vase.

The son of Golden Horn was then aimed at the St Leger and suffered an odds-on defeat in the Great Voltigeur Stakes over 1m4f before finishing fifth in the Leger.

I suspect he is better than those performances and a staying-on third in the 1m6f Yorkshire Cup was a solid reappearance.

He looks a proper stayer so the step up to 2m4f in the Gold Cup ought to bring out a lot of improvement and he looks the biggest danger to hot favourite Kyprios.

Age: 4

Trainer: Tom Clover

Enjoyed a terrific season last year in the colours of The Rogues Gallery, landing two valuable handicaps at Doncaster and Ascot. He then beat Raasel in a Listed race before running really well when fifth in the Group 1 Abbaye behind Highfield Princess.

Was purchased by Wathnan Racing in April and ran a solidly enough on his return when a three-and-a-half-length sixth to Kerdos in the Temple Stakes at Haydock.

He looked like he'd come on for that run and holds an entry in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, for which he is a 10-1 shot.

Age: 4

Trainer: Archie Watson

Enjoyed a good season last year for the Aga Khan and Johnny Murtagh before being bought by Weldspec Glasgow Limited and sent to Archie Watson. The son of Invincible Spirit rewarded connections with two victories over 7f at Thirsk and Haydock.

The form of his Thirsk win looks red-hot, with the four-and-a-half-length second Ramazan subsequently just touched off in the Victoria Cup off a big weight.

His neck win over Pogo at Haydock was better than the bare form suggests. He travelled all over his opposition and went a few lengths clear before running out of gas in the shadow of the post and he is going to be even better over 6f.

Wathnan Racing also agree and purchased him as part of their spending spree this week. He looks to have a big chance in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and is the selection of Pricewise.

Age: 4

Trainer: Hamad Al-Jenani

Formerly trained by Francis Graffard for the Aga Khan in France, Wathnan Racing sent Beshtani to Hamad Al-Jenani, a champion-elect Qatari trainer who was appointed by the operation in April and is based in Newmarket.

He had some good form in France, winning three times from six starts, before just being touched off a nose by Two Tempting in a 1m½f handicap at Epsom on Oaks day. That came off a mark of 104 and he was giving 16lb to the runner-up. The pair pulled clear of the rest which suggests he has plenty of class.

He ought to develop into a Group performer on that basis, but he holds entries in the Royal Hunt Cup and John Smith's Cup in the meantime. He has been left untouched on 104 by the handicapper and he is very much on my radar for Royal Ascot.

Age: 4

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Another to be picked up this week Torito ran a solid race to finish third when favourite for a handicap at Newmarket on his reappearance, finishing first of his group.

He's up 2lb to 107, which might make life difficult for him in handicaps, but he is being aimed at the Wolferton Stakes at the royal meeting which looks a good option as he will be on favourable terms.

Three-year-olds

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Proved his Craven Stakes romp was no flash in the pan as he ran a terrific race to be third in what looks a red-hot 2,000 Guineas before going down a head to stablemate Rosallion in the Irish equivalent.

Was arguably the star lot for Wathnan Racing in this week's spending spree and is reportedly being aimed at the Jersey Stakes, where he will take a lot of beating. He also has an entry for the St James's Palace Stakes.

Trainer: Archie Watson

Another to be bought this week, this speedy son of City Light is unbeaten in three starts.

His trainer Watson has a habit of landing races at Royal Ascot and the Holyroodhouse Stakes looks the obvious contest off a mark of 90.

Trainer: George Weaver

Winner of the Queen Mary for American trainer George Weaver and was bought by Wathnan Racing for the Breeders' Cup, where she showed a lot of speed before tiring to finish sixth.

Holds an entry in the King Charles III Stakes at the royal meeting, for which she is a 20-1 shot.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Was an impressive winner of a maiden at Leopardstown in May for Willie Mullins and holds an intriguing entry for the Irish Oaks.

Not your usual profile of an Irish Oaks winner but you wouldn't put anything past the great man Mullins, and Wathnan obviously agree as they bought her this week.

Two-year olds

Trainer: Richard Fahey

Recovered from a sluggish start to win a York novice in May in the colours of Bronte Collection 1 and was purchased by Wathnan on Tuesday.

Royal Ascot is very much the aim with the Norfolk Stakes the probable target.

Trainer: Karl Burke

An impressive winner on her debut, bolting up at Nottingham by two and quarter lengths for trainer Karl Burke.

Is likely to pitch up at Royal Ascot with the Coventry or Norfolk being mentioned.

Trainer: Archie Watson

An impressive winner of a novice at Bath and, given his trainer's terrific Royal Ascot record, expect him to line up in one of the two-year-old races at the royal meeting.

Trainer: Richard Fahey

Another Richard Fahey runner who was impressive when well fancied on debut, winning a 6f novice by two lengths. Another who could be set for a run at the royal meeting.

