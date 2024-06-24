- More
'We took a lot more euros from the Irish this year' - mixed feedback on Royal Ascot from on-course bookmakers
Irish bookmaker Ray Mulvaney, who has the coveted pitch one slot at Royal Ascot, said his turnover at last week's royal meeting exceeded his takings for the Cheltenham Festival.
Mulvaney, who also has pitch nine at the track, said his turnover last week was up on 2023 and the most noticeable trend was the number of Irish punters betting with him.
Mulvaney said: "I thought trade was good and I was slightly up on turnover compared to last year. My dockets were up too. Friday and Saturday were very good and the thing I noticed most was that there were a lot more Irish people betting with me. There are more and more Irish people going to that week as each year goes by. There were a lot of people betting in euros with me.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- ITV peak audience passes 'magic million benchmark' on first three days of Royal Ascot - but Euros hit overall figures
- The Front Page: who were the big winners and losers at Royal Ascot?
- 'Let's be proud of it and build from it' - 7,000 crowd boost and international appeal delights Royal Ascot team
- What we learned from Royal Ascot: the Aidan O'Brien bounce back continues, Murphy rides like a champion and Wathnan rises
- 'No place on earth that can compare to the lusciousness of what you have here' - Royal Ascot gave British racing good reason to feel proud
- ITV peak audience passes 'magic million benchmark' on first three days of Royal Ascot - but Euros hit overall figures
- The Front Page: who were the big winners and losers at Royal Ascot?
- 'Let's be proud of it and build from it' - 7,000 crowd boost and international appeal delights Royal Ascot team
- What we learned from Royal Ascot: the Aidan O'Brien bounce back continues, Murphy rides like a champion and Wathnan rises
- 'No place on earth that can compare to the lusciousness of what you have here' - Royal Ascot gave British racing good reason to feel proud