'He should be favourite - and he would be if he was trained by Aidan O'Brien' - your Royal Ascot questions answered

Royal Ascot is the showpiece event in the Flat racing calendar, with the best Britain and Ireland have to offer taking on runners from around the world. Looking ahead to what promises to be five unmissable days of racing, our resident Punting Club judges Harry Wilson, Joe Eccles and Liam Headd are on hand to discuss the hot topics and their best wagers . . .

Does Big Evs win the King Charles III Stakes?

Phil Pevie

Joe Eccles: I feel he is opposable at the prices, Phil. He was well beaten in the Nunthorpe on his only start in open company and this is much tougher than the Listed race he took at York last time. I’m hoping that a big week for big-spending Wathnan Racing can get off to a flying start with Rogue Lightning . His reappearance sixth at Haydock is worth upgrading as he was disadvantaged by challenging closest to the stands' rail and this quicker ground looks a big plus. He represents each-way value at a double-figure price.

Harry Wilson: I'd say, no. A three-year-old won it last year, so I wouldn't completely rule him out, but it worries me he was beaten out of sight when stepping outside of his own age bracket last year – he was in receipt of 24lb from winner Live In The Dream in the Nunthorpe but only beat two home. This is by far his toughest assignment and he will need to improve significantly on his comeback run – when he beat a 98-rated rival by just over a length – to mix it with these hardened sprinters. Regional looks a rock-solid betting proposition, while I'll be having a bit each-way on Makarova , who outran her odds to be beaten around two lengths in the Nunthorpe and the Prix de l’Abbaye last season and is sure to be suited by the stiff five furlongs at Ascot.

Liam Headd: There is no doubting the ability of Big Evs, his seasonal return at York was a career best and he appears to be improving with every run. However, this is a hot Group 1 and I’m happy to take him on at his short price. Believing was an eyecatching winner of the Achilles Stakes at Haydock last time and she seems to be better suited by the minimum distance, while Regional has shown plenty of speed over this trip in recent outings. My fancy, though, is the Clive Cox-trained Kerdos , who was an impressive scorer of the Temple Stakes last month. He was a neck second over course and distance in last year’s Palace of Holyroodhouse and he has a serious chance if the forecast rain arrives before the opening day.

Which of the international runners has the best chance of winning?

Nathan Briggs

Joe Eccles: I’m very keen on the chances of Horizon Dore in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. He ran a fine race when third in the Champion Stakes over this course and distance in October on ground that would have been softer than ideal. Patrice Cottier’s four-year-old struggled afterwards but bounced back to form when second in the Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp last month and Wednesday’s race will set up perfectly for him. Odds of 10-1 are more than fair.

Harry Wilson: Quick ground certainly improves the chances of Asfoora in the King Charles III. I thought she ran a brilliant race to finish fourth in the Temple Stakes, given she almost certainly wants a sounder surface, and the services of Oisin Murphy can only help. The market for the St James's Palace centres around the Guineas winners, as it should, but the more I look at the race, the more I like Darlinghurst . He's on the up, having won his last four, and his form is working out supremely well, with the runner-up from his penultimate start getting the better of Group 1 winner Sunway next time and the horse he beat last time chasing home an impressive winner in the French Derby.

Will Big Rock be the best of the international runners? Credit: Edward Whitaker

Liam Headd: With the news that Inspiral is set to run in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the door has opened up for Big Rock to strike in the Queen Anne. Now trained by Maurizio Guarnieri, the four-year-old was well beaten into sixth in the Lockinge at Newbury, but you can put a line through that effort as stumble early on played its part. He is likely to come forward for that, but his form at the track alone should make him a leading player as he stormed to a six-length success in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in October. He will appreciate the rain and there is some serious value in his price.

Can you give me a jockey or trainer to follow this week?

Reg Bird

Joe Eccles: Saffie Osborne is a jockey who it pays to follow at Ascot. She has ridden 12 winners from 77 rides at the track and backing her mounts to a £1 stake would have yielded an £18.33 profit. From those 77 rides, 27 finished in the first four for an impressive 35 per cent strike-rate. Osborne looks set to partner the Charlie Hills-trained Divine Libra in Thursday’s Buckingham Palace Stakes and six of Osborne’s 13 rides for Hills this year have posted a top-two finish.

Harry Wilson: Harry Eustace has made a good start to the season and he's won a race at each of the last two Royal Ascots. He tends to have a very select team for this meeting and anything he sends is worth a second look, especially in handicaps when teaming up with Hayley Turner. It's always worth seeing what Hollie Doyle rides, as she has a knack for firing in winners at Royal Ascot, and at nice prices for punters too.

Liam Headd: Richard Hannon often fires plenty of arrows at the royal meeting and his strong team will be spearheaded by Rosallion in the St James’s Palace. Hannon has some interesting contenders and the stable is in strong form with nine winners in June, while many of those who aren’t winning are finishing in the places. Promising juvenile The Actor goes in the Coventry, while Local Hero (Buckingham Palace Stakes) and Shouldvebeenaring (Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee) are others in his team with sound claims.

What is your best bet at this year’s meeting?

Lewis Stenson

Joe Eccles: A Piece Of Heaven in Tuesday’s Copper Horse Handicap. The six-year-old is making his debut for Joseph O’Brien having won three of his five starts on the Flat for previous trainer Barry Fitzgerald. He’s up 7lb for winning a lady riders’ handicap at Leopardstown last month but travelled through that race like a horse well ahead of his mark and was value for much further than the three-and-three-quarter-length winning margin. An entry in next month’s Group 2 Curragh Cup suggests we are looking at a Group horse in a handicap.

Can Joseph O'Brien enjoy Royal Ascot success with A Piece Of Heaven? Credit: Edward Whitaker

Harry Wilson: Birdman in the Queen's Vase on Wednesday. Despite being extremely green on his debut, he put the race to bed some way out after showing a tremendous turn of foot when asked to quicken, with Highbury back in third. The next three home have all won since, so the form has plenty of substance, and he bettered that when taking a Listed contest last time, showing his versatility regarding ground. He should have learned plenty from both those outings and should go well up in class. Highbury was very impressive in winning his next start on better ground, but the gap between the pair in the market is ridiculous. Birdman should be favourite, and he would be if he were the one trained by Aidan O'Brien.

Liam Headd: Bucanero Fuerte is a serious contender in the Commonwealth Cup (3.05) on Friday for Adrian Murray. The three-year-old was impressive when winning the Lacken Stakes at Naas on his return and it will have put him bang on for this. The Wootton Bassett colt has progressed through the ranks for the yard, winning four of his six starts and placing third on two other occasions. Although it’s a good running of the race, he has Group 1 form from last season when landing the Phoenix Stakes and he should be suited by conditions.

Could I have an each-way Lucky 15 for Royal Ascot?

James Smith

Joe Eccles: Wild Tiger won with bags in hand at Goodwood last time and is worth backing in Wednesday’s Royal Hunt Cup, a race his trainer Saeed bin Suroor won in 2021 with Real World. Bucanero Fuerte can take a step forward from his winning reappearance at Naas and looks value in the Commonwealth Cup, while later on that card, Willie Mullins' Ethical Diamond can defy a Flat rating of 94 in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes. Finally, Aesop’s Fables has been long on my radar for this meeting and is worth siding with in Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Harry Wilson: I was on Zanndabad in the Chester Cup and felt a bit hard done by when he flashed home from the back for third after having nowhere to go turning in. Hopefully he can provide some compensation in the Ascot Stakes on Tuesday. I also like Ancient Rome in the following Wolferton Stakes. He has to carry a penalty, but he's better than Listed level and can use this as a springboard to better things this season. Birdman is my best bet on Wednesday, while Wild Tiger is the one to be on in the Royal Hunt Cup. He's readily asserted to win two 7f handicaps since returning to Britain, will have no issue returning to a mile and may not have yet reached his ceiling.

Liam Headd: Almaqam (St James's Palace, Tuesday) has made huge strides in three starts for Ed Walker and his Listed Heron Stakes win last time was impressive. He’s 25-1 for the Group 1 and he has the ability to run a huge race. The Amo Racing-owned Enchanting Empress (Queen Mary Stakes, Wednesday) has progressed with each start, winning three times including over course and distance, and she can go well in a wide-open contest. Milford (Norfolk Stakes, Thursday) made a stunning debut at Hamilton last month and he looks to have serious potential for Karl Burke. Lake Forest (Commonwealth Cup, Friday) is a huge price for William Haggas and there’s no reason why he can’t outrun his odds in the Group 1. He had a strong juvenile campaign and looks one to improve for the stable.

