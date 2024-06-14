Royal Ascot 2024: running order, TV schedule and day-by-day guide to the big races

Royal Ascot will soon be upon us and excitement is building for one of the biggest and most esteemed Flat meetings in the world.

The five-day extravaganza begins on Tuesday and continues right through until next Saturday, and ITV and Sky Sports Racing will broadcast all 35 races live. You can also watch all the races live through the Racing Post website and Racing Post app – just log into your bookmaker account and find the eligible races.

Here is our day-by-day guide to all the big races and the key horses set to dazzle.

Tuesday

A rousing week of racing ignites with an explosive first day, featuring three Group 1s – the Queen Anne (2.30), the King Charles III (3.45) and the St James's Palace Stakes (4.25).

The Coventry (3.05) will reveal the pecking order among the best two-year-olds over 6f, while the Listed Wolferton Stakes (5.40) and two handicaps, the Ascot Stakes (5.05) and Copper Horse Handicap (6.15), provide punting puzzles for racegoers and those watching worldwide.

The big race: The St James’s Palace is always a feature race at Royal Ascot but this year’s running looks one of the best in recent memory. A rivalry continues as impressive English and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners Notable Speech and Rosallion are set to clash again. The pair were first and second at Newmarket, before Rosallion went on to Classic victory at the Curragh. Notable Speech wasn’t there that day, and it will be thrilling viewing seeing them reoppose. Added interest comes from French raiders Metropolitan and Darlinghurst, as well as the Aidan O’Brien-trained Henry Longfellow.

The big horse: Notable Speech is out to enhance his already excellent reputation. The unbeaten Charlie Appleby-trained colt managed to become a 2,000 Guineas winner on his first start on turf, and he looked to do it easily. The form of that race has worked out very well, and if Notable Speech were to back it up with a similar victory in the St James’s Palace, he would surely be one of the best milers we have seen in recent years.

Wednesday

The feature Group 1 on day two is the Prince of Wales's (4.25), which follows three consecutive Group 2s – the Queen Mary (2.30), the Queen's Vase (3.05), and the Duke of Cambridge (3.45).

The Royal Hunt Cup (5.05) and the Kensington Palace (5.40) are ultra-competitive handicaps, while the Windsor Castle Stakes (6.15), a Listed race for two-year-olds over the minimum distance of 5f, will be fast and furious.

The big race: The Prince of Wales's is a Group 1 open to horses aged four and older and traditionally features the best mile-and-a-quarter horses around. This year's running is shaping up to be a fascinating contest, with 2023 dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin out to gain revenge over White Birch, the Derby third who beat him in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last time.

The big horse: Auguste Rodin bids for a sixth top-level success. Aidan O’Brien’s charge, who also claimed the Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf last year, has become notoriously hit-and-miss, but seemed to be beaten fair and square last time by the John Murphy-trained White Birch. This race will reveal whether Auguste Rodin is still at the top of the middle-distance tree in his four-year-old season.

Thursday

Day three – Ladies' Day – features the Group 1 Gold Cup (4.25), the most prestigious prize for stayers, supported by two Group 2s – the Norfolk (2.30) and the Ribblesdale (3.45) – and one Group 3, the Hampton Court (5.40).

The King George V Stakes (3.05) and the Britannia (5.05) are heritage handicaps for three-year-olds, and the card ends with the Buckingham Palace Handicap (6.15) over seven furlongs.

The big race: The Gold Cup is a race steeped in history and prestige. Won by the likes of Stradivarius, Estimate and Yeats, the contest is a true stamina test run over 2m4f. Kyprios, winner of the 2022 Gold Cup, will bid to add his name to an illustrious list of horses who have won the race more than once. He faces a host of worthy challengers, including two of last year’s Royal Ascot victors – Queen’s Vase winner Gregory and impressive Copper Horse winner Vauban – as well as last year’s Gold Cup runner-up Coltrane.

The big horse: Kyprios will be out to reclaim his Gold Cup crown, having never lost it on the track. The 2022 winner burst on to the staying scene with a stellar four-year-old campaign in which he went unbeaten, claiming three more Group 1s after Royal Ascot. Injury forced him to miss most of last year, but he returned in September and went on to be an admirable second in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot. This year, he looks to be back to his old self, having won both starts in Ireland ahead of what is sure to be his main target for the season.

Friday

The quality continues on day four as two Group 1s – the Commonwealth Cup (3.05) and the Coronation Stakes (3.45) – are flanked by the Group 3 Albany (2.30) and the Group 2 King Edward VII (5.40).

Three enticing handicaps add more excitement to the day – the Duke of Edinburgh (4.25), the Sandringham (5.05) and the Palace of Holyroodhouse (6.15).

The big race: The Coronation Stakes is a Group 1 over a mile for three-year-old fillies, won last year by Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Tahiyra for trainer Dermot Weld. This season’s elite line-up features a clash between the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas winners Elmalka and Fallen Angel, but neither are favourite as Opera Singer looks to recapture her star juvenile form for trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Opera Singer looks to reassert her standing among the three-year-old fillies' division Credit: Edward Whitaker

The big horse: Favourite-backers will be hoping Opera Singer can resume winning ways in the Coronation Stakes. Forced to miss the English 1,000 Guineas due to a setback, the daughter of Justify was third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas behind Fallen Angel on her reappearance. Opera Singer was scintillating in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc day last year, storming to a five-length success, and there is reason to believe that with fitness now on her side she will stamp herself as the best three-year-old filly around.

Saturday

The final day's headline race is the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee (3.45), which is supported by the Group 2 Hardwicke (3.05) and the Group 3 Jersey (4.25).

The Listed Chesham (2.30) and two further handicaps – the Wokingham (5.05) and the Golden Gates (5.40) – add further intrigue before the meeting concludes with the Queen Alexandra (6.15).

The big race: The Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee is run over 6f and open to four-year-olds and upwards. Seven-year-old Kinross heads the market with most firms, a horse who was narrowly denied repeat wins in the British Champions Sprint at Ascot last year. The two-time Group 1 winner is challenged for favouritism by Mill Stream, winner of this season's Group 2 Duke of York Stakes.

The big horse: Continuous was a huge improver last year, progressing from a fine second in the Group 2 King Edward VII at Royal Ascot to Classic glory in the Group 1 St Leger at Doncaster. He rounded off the year with an admirable fifth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, beaten only three and a half lengths by Ace Impact. Not seen since, the 1m4f Group 2 Hardwicke looks his for the taking and the perfect start to his campaign.

