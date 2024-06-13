Should you back or avoid these six favourites at Royal Ascot next week?

We assess the chances of six favourites at Royal Ascot to determine whether you should back or avoid them at the current prices . . .

Race: Queen Anne Stakes (2.30, Tuesday)

Odds: 5-2

A successful 15-8 favourite in the Coronation Stakes at this meeting in 2022, Inspiral was beaten just a neck in second when 11-4 second favourite for last year's Queen Anne Stakes.

John and Thady Gosden's filly went on to rack up a hat-trick in Group 1 races last season, taking the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville and Newmarket's Sun Chariot Stakes before a last-gasp success in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf over 1m2f at Santa Anita.

Inspiral (left): close second in last year's Queen Anne Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

She was sent off 2-1 favourite for Newbury's Lockinge Stakes dropped back to a mile on her reappearance as a five-year-old last month, but she could manage only a distant fourth behind stablemate Audience.

Inspiral's connections believe she will strip fitter for that outing, but there is a suspicion that she may need further than a mile now and her odds look short enough on the back of such a heavy defeat at Newbury.

Verdict: Avoid

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race: King Charles III Stakes (3.45, Tuesday)

Odds: 7-2

Mick Appleby's sprint star Big Evs claimed four wins in a six-race juvenile campaign, culminating in victory in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

He was sent off the 4-7 favourite for York's Westow Stakes back at Listed level for last month's three-year-old debut and gave weight and a beating to his six rivals.

Big Evs: winning reappearance in the Westow Stakes at York Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He is upped in grade for Tuesday's Group 1 King Charles III Stakes, where he returns to open company for the first time since finishing well down the field in last year's Nunthorpe Stakes.

This race will demand a career-best performance and he looks opposable at the prices.

Verdict: Avoid

Big Evs 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Michael Appleby

Race: St James's Palace Stakes (4.25, Tuesday)

Odds: 11-8

Unraced at two, Notable Speech landed a hat-trick in mile contests at Kempton before maintaining his perfect career record when switched to turf for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket last month.

Charlie Appleby's colt produced a smart turn of foot to put that race to bed and the form was franked when the second and third, Rosallion and Haatem, finished first and second respectively in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Notable Speech: winner of the 2,000 Guineas under William Buick Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Notable Speech is expected to take on Rosallion and Haatem again in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes, where he also faces Group 1-winning juvenile Henry Longfellow and progressive French challengers Metropolitan and Darlinghurst.

However, on Racing Post Ratings he is very much the one to beat if matching his 2,000 Guineas performance and there remains some juice in odds of 11-8.

Verdict: Back

Notable Speech 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Race: Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.25, Wednesday)

Odds: 7-4

The enigmatic Auguste Rodin gained four Group 1 wins and endured heavy defeats in the 2,000 Guineas and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in something of an all-or-nothing three-year-old campaign last year.

He trailed home last of 12 in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on his seasonal debut in March before producing an improved showing when second to White Birch in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last time.

Auguste Rodin (left) chases home White Birch in the Tattersalls Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Auguste Rodin pulled well clear of the chasing pack at the Curragh despite having the softening ground against him.

Better ground will suit at Ascot and this does not seem a vintage running of the Prince of Wales's Stakes, but 1m2f might prove a sharp enough test and his overall profile marks him down as one to oppose at short odds.

Verdict: Avoid

Auguste Rodin 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Gold Cup (4.25, Thursday)

Odds: 10-11

Kyprios racked up a Group 1 four-timer in 2022 that began in the Gold Cup and was capped off with a remarkable 20-length success in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp.

A joint infection denied him the chance to defend his Gold Cup crown last year before he was beaten at odds of 4-6 in the 1m6f Irish St Leger on his belated reappearance.

Kyprios: Group 3 winner at Leopardstown last time Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

However, he put in an improved showing back up in trip when going down by a neck in the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day and is two from two this season, having scored at long odds-on in 1m6f contests at Navan and Leopardstown.

He will appreciate the step back up to 2m4f but faces new rivals in Vauban and Gregory, who also have winning form at this meeting, are unexposed over the trip and showed their wellbeing when finishing second and third respectively in last month's Yorkshire Cup. They provide value opposition at the prices.

Verdict: Avoid

Kyprios 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Coronation Stakes (4.25, Friday)

Odds: 5-2

Opera Singer posted progressive Racing Post Ratings in her five juvenile starts, ending her campaign with an emphatic five-length success in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp in October.

A training setback led to the Aidan O'Brien-trained filly missing the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but she retains plenty of ability judged on her comeback third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh last month.

Opera Singer: impressive winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac last season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

As many of her stablemates have improved for their first runs of the season, Opera Singer could put up an improved performance in Friday's Coronation Stakes.

She has four and three-quarter lengths to find with Fallen Angel on the Irish 1,000 Guineas, however, which makes her difficult to recommend at the prices.

Verdict: Avoid

Opera Singer 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read these next:

Five trainers to follow at Royal Ascot - including one who has saddled seven winners at 14-1 or bigger at the meeting

The lowdown on the favourites for the main two-year-old races at Royal Ascot

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

