'The gap between the pair in the market is ridiculous' - why this horse can win at Royal Ascot

A team of our top tipsters pick out their best bets for Royal Ascot . . .

2.30 Tuesday, Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

Has everyone forgotten Big Rock's course-and-distance romp in the QEII last season? Before Inspiral's defection to the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Big Rock was six times the price of her, despite there being barely more than two lengths between the pair when they met in the Lockinge at Newbury last month.

The French colt will definitely improve for that outing and, with rain in the forecast, he’s got to be of interest.

By James Hill, tipster

With the forecast showers that are set to hit Ascot, there is no way Big Rock should be as big a price as he is for the Queen Anne Stakes.

He was a model of consistency last year and then made a mockery of his rivals when running away with the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over course and distance on Champions Day, with the finish more like one for a jumps contest.

Facteur Cheval, who was six lengths behind him that day and boosted the form when winning the Dubai Turf, is three points shorter than Big Rock, and you can forget about his Lockinge Stakes run, given a nightmare start cost him any chance.

The booking of Christophe Soumillon is a big plus and if he manages to get handy early on, he will be hard to peg back at a track he relishes.

By Matt Rennie, Punt tipster

Big Rock 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: Maurizio Guarnieri

4.25 Tuesday, St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1)

Things couldn't have gone better for Notable Speech in the 2,000 Guineas and I can see Rosallion gaining revenge. Rosallion was close to the strong pace throughout and that left him unable to respond to the more patiently ridden Notable Speech in the closing stages.

By Stuart Redding, Weekender tipster

Rosallion 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.05 Wednesday, Queen's Vase (Group 2)

Despite being extremely green on his debut, Birdman put the race to bed some way out after showing a tremendous turn of foot when asked to quicken, with Queen's Vase favourite Highbury two and three-quarter lengths back in third.

The next three home have all won since, so the form has plenty of substance, and he bettered that in taking a Listed contest last time, when proving his capability on a quicker surface.

Highbury was very impressive in winning his next start on better ground, but the gap between the pair in the market is ridiculous, given Birdman will have learned plenty from both of those outings and is a proven stayer.

By Harry Wilson, Punt tipster

Birdman 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

5.40 Thursday, Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

Straight after Bracken's Laugh crossed the line in second in last month's Dee Stakes, trainer Richard Hughes pointed towards the Hampton Court and that forward planning can be rewarded.

Bracken's Laugh looked like he was going to account for Capulet at Chester – as he had done at Chelmsford in April – but he was on the receiving end of a Ryan Moore masterclass from the front.

Deemed good enough to compete at Group 1 level as a juvenile last year, the Zoffany colt is working his way up gradually this time and any rain that falls will boost his chances. The booking of Danny Tudhope, who rides Ascot so well, is a major positive too.

By Andrew Dietz, reporter

Bracken's Laugh 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Richard Hughes

3.05 Friday, Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

The Adrian Murray-trained three-year-old made a good seasonal return when winning the Group 3 Lacken Stakes at Naas last time and that will have set him up perfectly for this.

The son of Wootton Bassett has been a steady improver for the yard and has won four of his six starts, while placing third on two other occasions. His best form has come over six furlongs, while the expected showers before the meeting will do his chances no harm as he seems to appreciate some juice in the ground.

He also has good form at the track, finishing third in the Coventry Stakes over course and distance last year, and this looks a good opportunity for him to win again.

By Liam Headd, Punt tipster

Bucanero Fuerte 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Adrian Murray

3.45 Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

This division looks particularly weak. Kinross heads the market, but he needed this race last year and once again comes here fresh. Mill Stream and Shouldvebeenaring are both progressive, but the one I think could be a cut above this field is Shartash.

He has looked terrific in his two starts over 7f this season and has really come on over the winter since moving from Johnny Murtagh to Archie Watson. The form is working out well from his wins this season and a switch to a stiff 6f should be perfect for him.

By Tom Park, audience editor

Shartash 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Archie Watson

