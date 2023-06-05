Beaten Derby favourite Arrest set for Auguste Rodin rematch at the Curragh

Beaten Derby favourite Arrest is set for another crack at his Epsom conqueror Auguste Rodin in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on July 2.

The son of Frankel was sent off 4-1 market leader on Saturday, in part due to a surge of support on Friday following Frankie Dettori's Group 1 double in the Coronation Cup and Oaks on Emily Upjohn and Soul Sister.

After being in the mix for much of the Classic, the Chester Vase winner could not find the necessary change of gear on the undulations in the straight and weakened into tenth, 12 and a half lengths behind the winner.

Arrest is a general 12-1 chance for the Irish Derby behind Auguste Rodin, who heads the market at 4-6, and the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt is expected to find the Irish track more to his liking.

Auguste Rodin (centre) on the way to Derby success Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Reflecting on the weekend's events, John Gosden said: “We took Arrest to the gallops morning at Epsom where he breezed nicely on a part of the track when it was soft, but he found it a bit different going around there at racing pace on Saturday when it was good to firm. He had a leg in every county and will be much better suited to a more conventional track like the Curragh.”

Arrest has shown his best form with some ease in the ground, something that was not forthcoming at Epsom. The trainer added: “I told everyone in the interviews after Soul Sister had won on Friday that ideally they could leave the taps on for ten hours overnight to help his chances. They still made him favourite because of the Frankie factor and will have made plenty out of it. The horse has come of the race in fine form and we will point towards Ireland.”

The Clarehaven Stables team were in France a day later to see Epictetus finish fifth behind Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club, and Gosden added: “Epictetus ran a super race at Chantilly behind a good horse who gave our old boy Cracksman a first Classic winner, which was great to see.

"It looked a strong race and if he comes out of it in good shape we could look at something like the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.”

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Curragh, July 2)

Paddy Power: 4-6 Auguste Rodin, 3 King Of Steel, 10 Sprewell, 12 Arrest, 14 Paddington, 20 The Foxes, 25 bar

