'The world's her oyster now' - Beasley confident Caernarfon can compete with the best after Oaks third

Jockey Connor Beasley is looking forward to taking on the best with Friday's Betfred Oaks third Caernarfon and admitted he thought for a moment that a first Classic win was within his grasp at Epsom.

Caernarfon, trained by Jack Channon, briefly led over two furlongs out in the Oaks, where it looked like a 40-1 shock could be on the cards. In the end market leaders Soul Sister and Savethelastdance demoted her to third but she was only beaten two lengths at the line by the winner.

"She ran her heart out and did everything right," reflected Beasley. "It was a thrill and good to be a part of it.

"She took me into the race well and as soon as I turned in and gave her a squeeze, she came good. At the two pole I thought I'd go away and do it but it was just in the last 100 yards that the others have come on top of me. You can't take anything away from her, she ran a blinder."

Having won a handicap at Ayr and the Listed Montrose Stakes at Newmarket together last season, Beasley has struck up a fine rapport with Caernarfon and the duo had already finished fourth at 25-1 in the 1,000 Guineas before her Oaks third.

Connor Beasley: Betfred Oaks third Caernarfon "ran a blinder" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Being involved in the Classics has given the 28-year-old a taste of the big time and Beasley believes Caernarfon is a bona fide Group 1 performer based on this season's form.

"To get the leg up on a filly like her in a race like the Oaks is why we work so hard," said the rider. "It's what you dream of."

Caernarfon would need to be supplemented for the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes if connections were keen to run at Royal Ascot and, while Beasley is unsure what her next target might be, he feels she is versatile when it comes to trip.

He said: "She seems to have come out of the race well and the world's her oyster now. She's up to that level and, off the back of Friday, she's definitely in that league now.

"She stayed a mile and a half at Epsom but if we had to come back to a mile and quarter I don't think it would be a negative at all."

