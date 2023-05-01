'The plan at the moment is to run on Sunday' - 1,000 Guineas favourite Tahiyra given Newmarket green light

The unbeaten and hugely exciting Tahiyra is set to contest the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday provided everything goes smoothly with her preparation over the next few days.

Dermot Weld has won the Irish 1,000 Guineas five times in his stellar training career but the English equivalent remains a rare omission from his CV.

That could all change on Sunday after he confirmed Newmarket is very much on the agenda for last year's spectacular Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Tahiyra, who is the 3-1 favourite with Betfair and Paddy Power for the first fillies Classic of the season.

Speaking to the Racing Post on Monday morning, Weld said: "The plan at the moment is to run at Newmarket on Sunday. We will make a final decision in the middle of the week but at this present moment I am happy for her to take her chance on Sunday."

Tahiyra's Moyglare win was the outstanding performance from a juvenile filly last season. The Albany Stakes winner Meditate kicked a few lengths clear of her after halfway, but she quickened up in devastating fashion under Chris Hayes to win going away by two and a quarter lengths.

Hayes said Tahiyra gave him an "incredible feel" that day and added that everything around him felt in "slow motion".

Weld had been toying with the idea of starting Tahiyra's season in either the Irish or French 1,000 Guineas but it is the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket where her eagerly-awaited campaign is set to commence.

Weld said of his star filly: "I'm satisfied with her. She's never a filly who shows you much at home. Even last year she never showed us much away from the track. She's a lazy individual and she hasn't grown much from two to three, but she's coming forward nicely and the plan is to run on Sunday.

"I've won the Irish 1,000 Guineas five times, but I haven't had many runners in the English one. That's because the Irish Guineas is a little bit later in the season and it gives fillies a little longer in their coat and allows them to come forward.

"It was a funny spring. We had a very dry February but March and a lot of April has been wet and cold. I would have liked a little more time with Tahiyra but she's coming forward now."

The trainer added: "The Newmarket 1,000 Guineas is a race I have never targeted in the past, for the simple reason that I like to give my fillies a little longer to come. There are so many opportunities for fillies throughout the season. There are a lot of races for them in the autumn and it's a very long year. You can't afford to have them very fit, forward and fancied for the end of April.

"But, as I said, I'm satisfied with Tahiyra and how she's coming along and the plan at the moment is to run on Sunday all being well. We will make a final decision later in the week."

