What's on this week: all eyes on Newmarket for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas

Monday

Irish Champion Stakes winner Luxembourg makes his seasonal reappearance in the Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes () at the Curragh. The Aidan O'Brien-trained son of Camelot was last seen finishing seventh in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and beat the reopposing Insinuendo in the Royal Whip Stakes over course and distance before that.

O'Brien also has the favourite for the Listed Coolmore Stud Blackbeard Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes () earlier on the card in the shape of last month's impressive Naas winner Paddington, as well as debutants His Majesty and Unquestionable in the GAIN First Flier Stakes (), the other Listed event on the eight-race card. William Haggas sends Queen Aminatu, a winner on All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday, to Ireland for the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Circus Maximus Irish EBF Athasi Stakes ().

O'Brien has international interest at Saint-Cloud in France in the Group 3 Prix Greffulhe (), where he runs Greenland. 2020 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner The Revenant bids to reverse the Prix Daniel Wildenstein form with Erevann in the Group 2 Prix du Muguet ().

Erevann (green) takes on The Revenant (red) again at Saint-Cloud on Monday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Italian 1,000 () and 2,000 () Guineas at Capannelle kick off the week's Classic action, with domestic Bank Holiday Flat offerings coming from Bath, Beverley and Windsor.

Queens Gamble, a dual Cheltenham bumper winner who chased home subsequent Grade 2 scorer Dysart Enos at Market Rasen in February, makes her hurdling debut at Warwick (). Telhimlisten has won on his last five completed starts and makes his stable debut () for Stuart Coltherd after being bought by Jimmy Fyffe. The seven-year-old will be the trainer's first ever runner at Kempton. A seven-race card at Down Royal completes the day's racing.

Confirmations are made at midday for Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas and Sunday's Qipco 1,000 Guineas, when we will learn if any contenders have been supplemented into either of the Classics.

Tuesday

Golden Lyra took the Listed Prix Solitude at Saint-Cloud in October and bids to follow up in the same grade in the British EBF Nottinghamshire Oaks Stakes (), the day's headline event. Brighton and Yarmouth are the afternoon Flat meetings accompanying Nottingham's seven-race card, with Newcastle and Wolverhampton the all-weather offerings in the evening.

Hercule Du Seuil was a surprise winner of a Grade 2 over hurdles at Fairyhouse's Easter meeting and makes his chasing debut () on Ballinrobe's evening jumps card with Jody McGarvey taking the ride for the first time.

Wednesday

Trueshan was denied by Rajinksy in Nottingham's Further Flight Stakes on his seasonal reappearance but could make amends in the Longines Sagaro Stakes (), with the pair entered for Ascot's Group 3 Gold Cup trial. Coltrane, a winner at last year's Royal Ascot meeting, beat Trueshan by a neck in the Doncaster Cup before going down by a head against the same horse at this track in the Long Distance Cup. Adam Nicol's winning machine Wise Eagle and Noel Murless scorer El Habeeb are other intriguing contenders.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Mischief Magic could make his seasonal reappearance in what is traditionally known as the Pavilion Stakes (). Glorious Goodwood winners Trilium and Marbaan could add to a compelling Group 3 along with Bradsell, who won the Coventry over course and distance at Royal Ascot on his penultimate start.

Francesco Clemente could put his unbeaten record on the line in the Listed Howden Bloodstock Paradise Stakes (), where Champion Stakes third My Prospero is also entered. The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vintage Tipple Stakes () and the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Victor McCalmont Memorial Stakes () are the Listed highlights at Gowran Park's evening meeting.

Pontefract, Wolverhampton, Brighton and Kempton complete the day's racing.

Thursday

The final declarations for Saturday's Qipco 2000 Guineas, the first domestic Classic of the season, will be made ahead of Flat meetings at Ayr, Salisbury, Lingfield and Chelmsford.

Concorde, the horse who Pat Cosgrave recently, is entered at Redcar in the SDDE Smith Supporting Middlesbrough FC Foundation Handicap (). The George Boughey-trained three-year-old made amends at Redcar last time and would have to give weight all round if attempting to follow up.

Tipperary's evening meeting is the only jumps fixture.

Friday

Adayar was due to make his seasonal return at Sandown's abandoned fixture last Friday but the 2021 Derby winner could make his comeback in the Jockey Club Stakes (), one of two Group 2s on the opening day of Newmarket's Guineas meeting along with the bet365 Mile (). The Newmarket Stakes (), King Charles II Stakes () and Goodwood's British EBF 40th Anniversary Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes () are Listed events that form part of eight live races on ITV4.

Musselburgh, Newcastle and Cork host the rest of the day's Flat action. Over jumps, Cheltenham stages its final meeting until October with the traditional hunter chase evening fixture.

Auguste Rodin: favourite for the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Saturday

Auguste Rodin could complete the first leg of the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger Triple Crown in the opening domestic Classic of the season at Newmarket (). The son of Deep Impact comfortably beat recent Listed winner Epictetus in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster when last seen and could give O'Brien a record-extending 11th win in the 2,000 Guineas.

The Group 3 Palace House Stakes (4.00) as well as the Guineas are two of seven races on ITV4. There are other Flat meetings at Thirsk and Doncaster, while Uttoxeter and Hexham are the first conventional jumps fixtures in Britain after a four-day break.

The Kentucky Derby (6.45) at Churchill Downs adds international flavour on a top-quality day of Flat racing.

Sunday

The 1,000 Guineas (3.40) is the first British Classic of the season restricted to fillies and headlines Newmarket's card, which also features the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes (3.00) and the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes (2.25).

There is also Group racing in Ireland with the Amethyst Stakes potentially featuring the return of Moyglare Stud Stakes scorer Tahiyra. Flat meetings at Hamilton and Salisbury complete the week's action.

