Classic hopes aplenty for Charlie Johnston in first solo season

For an ambitious, young trainer in his first season with the licence in his name, what could be better than having a runner in both Guineas races? That's the situation in which finds himself and there is the still more exciting possibility that both horses will be better suited by the Epsom Classics a month later.

is the main subject of our chat, having won a Group 1 when last seen, making him a pretty exciting horse to have in your yard over the winter. He also provided Johnston's father, Mark, with the 5,000th winner of his career when scoring at Kempton in August so the game chestnut with the big, white face became pretty popular in his first season at Kingsley House.

His Group 1 was the Criterium de Saint-Cloud at the end of October, in which he had the early lead, lost it twice and finally prevailed after a long battle with the Gosden-trained favourite, Arrest. He had shown similar battling qualities when second of four in the Royal Lodge.

All of this will not make him the sexiest horse in the line-up for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas on Saturday but he might be the toughest. At any rate, he belongs in the best company; that, the trainer tells me, was among the key reasons why Dubai Mile starts his season in the Guineas rather than the Dante.

"He galloped on the Wednesday of the Craven meeting before racing and I was very pleased with how that went. It was to give the horse a day out, given that he was going to go into a Group 1 first time out, and a chance for Danny [Muscutt] to sit on the horse again. And to spark a discussion amongst ourselves about what direction we were going with the horse in the early part of the season.

"He's a Group 1-winning two-year-old. Running into a place in the Guineas would make him a more valuable proposition as a stallion.

"Obviously, he's run very well in a Royal Lodge over the course and distance. He handles the track very well and we know you have to stay well to win a Guineas.

"Do we think he's a miler? No. We think he's going to come into his own when he steps up in trip but this is the best starting point for his year.

"We go there hopeful rather than confident, hoping to see him run a nice trial for Epsom and if he can stay on into the frame, that would be fantastic."

I've heard it said that the Guineas is the best trial for the Derby, though I'm not sure how many times that's worked out in practice. There was Camelot, of course, although that's 11 years ago now. Sea The Stars also won both.

Dubai Mile: 2,000 Guineas "the best starting point for his year" Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

New Approach failed by just a nose to do the double. Masar, Australia and Sir Percy were all placed in the Guineas before winning at Epsom. Generous was a staying-on fourth in his Guineas. I've definitely followed worse systems.

Anyway, you've got to be in it to win it - and it would be no bad thing for Dubai Mile if some rain clouds turned up over the Rowley Mile this week, as they are forecast to do at several stages.

How has his winter been? "Very quiet and smooth, no setbacks at all. He is slightly bigger, a stronger horse this year. He's probably going to go into the Guineas only about 10kg heavier than he was going to Saint-Cloud but that's quite appreciable to look at the horse. He looks a stronger model now."

Johnston's entrant in Sunday's 1,000 Guineas is . "She was very impressive in her first two starts. The wheels came off a little bit when she was a short price for the May Hill and was disappointing that day in very testing ground. In hindsight, we probably should have pulled up stumps at that point but we had one more go in the Rockfel.

"She's tall and was quite an immature two-year-old and that was a bit much for her. She'll be better equipped for that kind of level this year. Again, we would assume she would benefit from going further in due course but her owner is keen to roll the dice in the Guineas as the starting point for her season."

And Johnston has other Epsom possibles besides these two. " ran a great race in the Blue Riband. He's another good trial run away from being in the Epsom picture.

" will go to the Dante with the Middleham Park team dreaming of the Derby as well. To have a number of horses for these kind of races in my first season is fantastic. Just need to try and win one of them now..."

Dear My Friend: Dante next stop for Newcastle winner Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

Both Charlie and Mark were keen to stress that it would be business as usual at their Middleham base this year, even though Mark was taking his name off the licence. How have things panned out in practice?

"I think we would both say that things have changed, probably a bit more than we maybe expected. The reality is now, with my name above the door, more people want to speak to me and I have to be the face of the business, going forward.

"Albeit the work behind the scenes is much the same as it was last year, there certainly feels a bit of added accountability for me in terms of the outcomes on the track and possibly there will naturally be a bit more scrutiny of our results this year. So it's important we have a good year.

"I joked last year that, when things went well, I got 50 per cent of the credit and when things went badly I got all of the blame. Maybe my increment of the credit has gone up a bit.

"I'm sure he won't be walking off into the sunset but him and Mum are taking a bit more time off, which is great for them. Over the last 30 years, when they took any time off the phone still rang every ten minutes, but now they actually get a chance to enjoy it."

Monday's picks



A funny race, is the Mooresbridge Stakes. There's usually an obvious favourite who usually prevails but, first time out on a testing surface, there's ready-made excuses for when it all goes Pete Tong, like when St Nicholas Abbey failed to reel in his 66-1 stablemate Windsor Palace. High Definition was unplaced as favourite last year.

Luxembourg is a cut above most Mooresbridge favourites. And yet... His best efforts at both two and three came when he'd had a race the previous month. We haven't seen him for 211 days. It's a springboard to bigger prizes and he doesn't want a hard race.

is the interesting one for me, at 12-1 or so. He managed to win both his first runs for the past two years and comes from the Donnacha O'Brien yard that is 2/4 over the past fortnight.

Piz Badile 16:10 Curragh View Racecard

I like that he's the type to go forward and his best form, like when he was runner-up in the Irish Derby, shows that he's good enough. He could do with the ground drying out a bit.

In similar vein, Erevann (a close third to Inspiral in the Marois) is the returning star in Saint-Cloud's Prix de Muguet but you can't help feeling he'll be vulnerable against race-fit rivals. Indeed, this could be a rerun of the over the course and distance from 30 days ago.

made all that day and quickened clear, looking like an improved horse. And why would he not be, as an Andre Fabre-trained four-year-old?

Tribalist 14:48 Saint-Cloud View Racecard

There's always a danger in backing a horse who made all last time, because the others will be more alive to the danger of leaving him alone in front. But 4-1 looks big to me about a horse who might be becoming the best in the race, regardless of tactics.

At Bath, looks very well treated as he returns to the track, his last season having been curtailed by injury. You might remember trainer Sir Mark Todd (3/12 since the start of March) giving him a good mention to the Front Runner in January.

Prophet's Dream 16:08 Bath View Racecard

Prophet's Dream was last seen making his handicap debut at Goodwood in June, just losing out in a head-bobbing finish. He's 3lb higher, which is a pity, but the winner is now 18lb higher than he was at the time and won at Kempton last month. The third won next time while the fourth, fifth and sixth have all won since.

The market hasn't missed him. Hopefully there'll still be some 3-1 by the time you read this.

Three things to look out for today . . .

1. When was the last won by a horse trained outside France? Answers on a postcard (or by email) because the Front Runner doesn't know the answer. Perhaps will be the first when he represents Aidan O'Brien in the middle-distance Classic trial at Saint-Cloud this lunchtime. The chestnut's only success so far was at Roscommon in August and he was then last of four in the Royal Lodge, but that looked a strong edition. He'll be sharper for his 11-1 third at Longchamp three weeks ago. Onesto won the Greffulhe last year, on his way to winning the Grand Prix de Paris and running second in the Irish Champion. Other Greffulhe winners include Pour Moi, Dalakhani, Montjeu, Peintre Celebre, Suave Dancer and Sea Bird.

Greenland 13:33 Saint-Cloud View Racecard

2. In the week of the coronation, makes a timely racecourse debut in the at the Curragh. It's presumably a deliberate tip of the hat from Coolmore, who paid 325,000gns for the colt as a yearling in October. A son of No Nay Never, he's bred to be quick and precocious; he has a half-brother who beat St Mark's Basilica as a juvenile. He has another unraced stablemate in the race, , but the booking of Seamie Heffernan suggests His Majesty is the first string. Blackbeard won this last year for O'Brien but he'd had the benefit of a maiden win at Dundalk the previous month.

His Majesty 13:50 Curragh View Racecard

3. There can't be many significant Flat races in Ireland that O'Brien hasn't won for 20 years but the (sponsored by the Ballydoyle trainer's employers) is one. Ireland's perennial champion trainer has two of the six runners today, including , who figures in the Derby betting at 40-1. He slogged through the mud to win a Naas handicap from a rating of 97 in March and the runner-up won next time, so Paddington is entitled to try Listed company. But his stablemate has plenty of scope for progress, having overcome greenness to score on his debut in March. He's a brother to Guineas winner Saxon Warrior. Awtaad won the Tetrarch in 2016 on his way to the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Desert King, Royal Academy and Secreto are other winners of this race from years gone by.

Paddington 14:25 Curragh View Racecard Drumroll 14:25 Curragh View Racecard

