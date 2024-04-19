How a visit to Richard Hannon left Willie Carson red-faced - and his trainer even more confident of Classic glory

Richard Hannon has revealed that a visit to the yard from legendary jockey Willie Carson strengthened his growing belief that Rosallion can win the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket next month – even if the trip wasn't an entirely positive experience for Carson.

Hannon and his father, the former trainer Richard Hannon snr, were speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which the pair discuss the family's four wins in the 2,000 Guineas, dating back to Mon Fils in 1973, and the prospects of another famous victory with Rosallion in two weeks.

Hannon has long had plenty of confidence in Rosallion , the current 6-1 second favourite behind Aidan O'Brien's hotpot City Of Troy, and that increased when Carson, who partnered the yard's 1987 2,000 Guineas winner Don’t Forget Me, visited the yard recently – although not everything went according to plan for the former rider.

"It wasn't a perfect visit,” explained Hannon, “because I introduced him to a couple of the apprentices and they had no idea who he was! It's the kind of thing the BHA should be teaching them. I said to them, 'Look at him, what did you think he was, a f*****g basketball player?'"

However, Carson stuck around to watch a video of Rosallion galloping at Kempton with the subsequent Craven winner Haatem and the smart older horse Shouldvebeenaring, soon finding himself sharing the trainer's extremely high opinion of the Blue Point colt.

Richard Hannon and Rosallion: "He's the best horse I've trained" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hannon said: "He's the best horse I've trained, as good as Night Of Thunder and Barney Roy, and I'm very satisfied with him. He's a pleasure to look at, a very easy horse to deal with, and he's been doing plenty with Haatem and Shouldvebeenaring, including a brilliant piece at Kempton on one of his two away days.

"I showed Willie the video of the last bit of work at Kempton and he reckoned that kind of work against a 113-rated four-year-old would be good enough to win most Guineas."

He added: "He's got the cruising speed, the temperament, everything you'd want, and I know we're up against Aidan and it's usually a one-way street, but we're hoping this year we've got the best horse."

