Skellet taken out of 1,000 Guineas as big guns stand their ground for next month's Newmarket Classics
Exciting filly Skellet was a notable absentee after the latest scratchings stage on Tuesday for next month's Qipco 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
The Ralph Beckett-trained runner was a 16-1 chance to prevail in the fillies' Classic on May 5 but was among 15 scratchings.
A Kingman half-sister to the talented Skitter Scatter, Skellet was last seen finishing a close second in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket in October.
Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby whittled down his potential team to two, taking out 25-1 chances Devoted Queen and Romantic Style.
Devoted Queen was unbeaten in two starts having followed up a Newmarket maiden win at Kempton, while Romantic Style was successful in Deauville's Prix Imprudence this month.
Kaleidoscope, as short as 33-1 for the 1,000 Guineas, is also out.
In the colts' Classic, the Group 1 winner Sunway was a notable omission from the line-up. The David Menuisier-trained Criterium International winner disappointed when beaten at odds-on at Longchamp on his return.
God's Window – a 33-1 chance for John and Thady Gosden – is also out. He was third in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy last season before winning easily in a novice stakes on his seasonal return.
Aidan O'Brien, responsible for odds-on favourite City Of Troy, took out Henry Adams, Johannes Brahms, The Liffey and Unquestionable. He has four left in the race.
Published on 23 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 14:46, 23 April 2024
