Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
15:10 YarmouthHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
15:10 YarmouthHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Skellet taken out of 1,000 Guineas as big guns stand their ground for next month's Newmarket Classics

Dance Sequence (William Buick,right) beats Skellet (Ryan Moore) in the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket
Skellet (left): will not line up in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 5Credit: Edward Whitaker

Exciting filly Skellet was a notable absentee after the latest scratchings stage on Tuesday for next month's Qipco 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The Ralph Beckett-trained runner was a 16-1 chance to prevail in the fillies' Classic on May 5 but was among 15 scratchings.

A Kingman half-sister to the talented Skitter Scatter, Skellet was last seen finishing a close second in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket in October.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby whittled down his potential team to two, taking out 25-1 chances Devoted Queen and Romantic Style.

Devoted Queen was unbeaten in two starts having followed up a Newmarket maiden win at Kempton, while Romantic Style was successful in Deauville's Prix Imprudence this month.

Kaleidoscope, as short as 33-1 for the 1,000 Guineas, is also out. 

In the colts' Classic, the Group 1 winner Sunway was a notable omission from the line-up. The David Menuisier-trained Criterium International winner disappointed when beaten at odds-on at Longchamp on his return.

God's Window – a 33-1 chance for John and Thady Gosden – is also out. He was third in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy last season before winning easily in a novice stakes on his seasonal return.

Aidan O'Brien, responsible for odds-on favourite City Of Troy, took out Henry Adams, Johannes Brahms, The Liffey and Unquestionable. He has four left in the race.

Read these next:

'There’s only one 1,000 Guineas' - Nell Gwyn heroine Pretty Crystal set to be supplemented for Classic  

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 23 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 14:46, 23 April 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain