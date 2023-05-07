'She's run a super race' - Dermot Weld hails brave Guineas runner-up Tahiyra but rues soft ground

Dermot Weld went mighty close to winning the 1,000 Guineas for the first time with 6-4 favourite Tahiyra and believed the result may have been different on better ground.

Last year's Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes winner was beaten for the first time when going down by half a length to Mawj in the hands of Chris Hayes. The Aga Khan-owned filly cruised into contention at the Bushes but was just run out of it in the closing exchanges.

Weld said: "If you're seven and a half lengths clear of the third it's a very good Guineas. She's run a super race. She is very talented and has a lot of speed. It was just that her speed was nullified slightly by the ground. We were a bit in the dark about the ground beforehand as she has a lot of pace and it has just taken the real speed off her. She quickened as much as we know she can.

"We were about two weeks behind with her, which is why I've never won the English 1,000 Guineas whereas I've won the Irish 1,000 Guineas five times.

"She's run a massive race in what they say is a good time. We'll have a look at the Irish Guineas but we'll see how she comes out of this before we make any definite decisions. We had another filly, Tarawa, finish second at Leopardstown this afternoon and she could also be in the mix."

Tahiyra (left) is edged out by Mawj in a pulsating finish to the 1,000 Guineas Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

There was as big a cheer for third-placed Matilda Picotte as there was for the winner, with her syndicate owners making themselves heard.

The 33-1 chance, a Listed winner at the track in October, made most of the running until the Bushes and stayed on to finish eight lengths behind the winner for trainer Kieran Cotter.

The daughter of Sioux Nation could now be set for a drop in trip and was cut to 12-1 (from 25) by Paddy Power for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next month.

Syndicate spokesman Thomas McGrath said: "I turned up here today expecting her to win but we're far from disappointed Everyone was writing her off but she deserved to be here and she's a good horse. She did all the donkey work up the middle and I'm not surprised it was a quick time. Hopefully she could come back over for the Commonwealth Cup as she's not short of speed. We also may have a look at the Coronation Stakes."

He added: "There are two syndicates of probably 15 people including friends, neighbours, dogs, you name it. I've been lucky enough to have around 40 horses in training and we only had 12 in 2018. When we won the Bosra Sham here in October we didn't know if we were going to sell her but we thought she deserved a go at a trial and Kieran Cotter was determined to come back here. The deal was if we ran here we would drop back in trip at Ascot, so that's what we're doing."

Caernarfon was fourth for trainer Jack Channon. He said: "She ran a great race and could well go straight to the Oaks."

