'He ran a massive race in defeat and connections will fancy their chances of reversing the form' - expert analysis of the 2,000 Guineas

With the ground having turned soft, the two Ballydoyle runners flopping, and 125-1 and 150-1 shots rated in the 90s filling second and fourth respectively, it's hard to be overly positive about the form of the season's first Classic. Racing in one big group up the centre, the first two were up with the pace throughout.

Chaldean, winner of last season's Dewhurst, when edging out Royal Scotsman, got no further than a couple of strides in his prep run in the Greenham, unseating soon after leaving the gate, but that may have been a blessing in disguise as he avoided having much of a race and looked fresh and well here. Always travelling nicely in a good position, the race worked out perfectly, with the runner-up even doing him a favour by trying to run sideways. It'll presumably be the St James's Palace next (introduced at 4-5 by Paddy Power) for the son of Frankel, who is unbeaten in completed starts since his debut fifth. Interestingly he's yet to race on ground officially faster than good.

Hi Royal, fourth in a seven-furlong conditions race at the Craven meeting, ran an almighty race for a horse rated just 91, making a lot of the running and splitting last season's Dewhurst one-two. He did himself few favours by hanging left for much of the last two furlongs, although it likely didn't cost him. It'll presumably be on the St James's Palace for him next also.

Royal Scotsman, beaten a head by the winner in the Dewhurst, likely could have done without the rain and made his run away from the first two, also not helped by the fact he refused to settle and got a bump after two furlongs. All told he ran a massive race in defeat and connections will no doubt fancy their chances of reversing the form at Royal Ascot.

Galeron, third in a mile Listed race at Newcastle on his reappearance, put in a strong last two furlongs, posting a clear career best on this first try at Group 1 level. He'd twice finished well held in Group 2s as a juvenile, so it hardly helps solidify the form.

Dubai Mile (right, white face): has a future over middle distances Credit: Edward Whitaker

Dubai Mile, runner-up in a four-runner Royal Lodge last autumn and successful in a ten-furlong Group 1 in France subsequently, was soon up with the pace and ran well, just getting caught out for a change of gear at a crucial stage. It would be no surprise to see him reappear in the Dante in less than two weeks time.

Noble Style, unbeaten in three starts as a juvenile and last seen winning the Group 2 Gimcrack in August, had never run on ground slower than good and his stamina just appeared to run dry late. It was still a good effort, though, and he's entitled to come forward.

Sakheer, an impressive winner of the Mill Reef when last seen, never threatened from off the pace. One would imagine he'll be back sprinting in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Sakheer: made late headway Credit: Edward Whitaker

Charyn ran to Mill Reef form with stablemate Sakheer.

Winner of the Chesham at Royal Ascot on his debut last year, he never threatened to get involved on his seasonal comeback.

Indestructible put in a big effort to win the Craven and this likely came too soon.

Silver Knott, winner of the Group 3 Autumn Stakes over the same course and distance in October and unlucky not to win at the Breeders' Cup subsequently, wouldn't have liked the ground turning soft and he was quickly beaten. He's worth another chance.

Auguste Rodin: Group 1 winner was bitterly disappointing at Newmarket Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Auguste Rodin, ready winner of the Vertem Futurity when last seen, shouldn't have had any issue with the ground changing, his Doncaster win having come on heavy, but he failed to pick up at all when asked, dropping away as though something was amiss. He did get slightly interfered with by stablemate Little Big Bear early, but not enough to account for this dismal display.

Little Big Bear, last seen bolting up in the Phoenix Stakes, refused to settle on this step up to a mile and was quickly beaten when put under pressure. Expect to see him bid to get back on track in the Commonwealth Cup.

What they said

Frankie Dettori, rider of Chaldean

It wasn't his fault at Newbury as someone knocked my iron out of my foot. Today was what mattered as this race makes stallions. He has won a Group 1 at two and now a Classic and he is by Frankel and full credit to Juddmonte as they have a good horse for the stallion shed in the future. I had a good spot. When I got to the top of the hill Oisin [Murphy, rider of Hi Royal] kicked on and he gave me a good fright. Once I got clear of him it was all over and I was able to enjoy it. I kept an eye on my left to see if the Coolmore horses were coming but there was plenty of daylight.

