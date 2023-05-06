Aidan O'Brien: 'The whole thing was a non-event for Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear'

Aidan O'Brien described the poor performances of his two contenders, Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear, as a 'non-event'.

Auguste Rodin was sent off 13-8 favourite but never threatened and finished 12th of 14 while Ballydoyle's second string, the 5-1 chance Little Big Bear, finished last, almost 24 lengths behind winner Chaldean. The latter was reported by the vet afterwards to have finished lame on his right hind.

The pair had to travel over a day early because of security restrictions relating to the coronation of King Charles, a change to an established routine which O'Brien, whose ten wins in the 2,000 Guineas make him the most successful trainer in the history of the Classic, had expressed concerns about before the race.

Usually O'Brien's runners arrive in England on the morning of the 2,000 Guineas but this time they flew over on Friday. Sunday's 1,000 Guineas runner Meditate also travelled from Ireland early.

O'Brien said: “It was a non-event for Ryan’s horse [Auguste Rodin] and then Wayne’s horse [Little Big Bear] got badly bumped and just got lit up. The whole thing was a bit of a non-event really. The travelling over is what it is.”

Hi Royal and Royal Scotsman camps aiming for Ascot

Auguste Rodin drifted to 8-1 (from 2) in the Derby betting after his Guineas flop while third-place Royal Scotsman shortened to 10-1 (from 25), but is not a certain Epsom runner. Joint-trainer Oliver Cole instead pointed to a rematch with Chaldean in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot as a likely next target.

Hi Royal (right): outran his huge odds in some style in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Mark Cranham

Cole said: "He's run a massive race to be third but he was a bit too keen in the early stages. He had no problem with the ground as he goes on anything. It was always the idea to come straight here and hopefully he can improve from this and we can have another crack at the winner at Royal Ascot."

Ascot could also be an option for Hi Royal after he outran odds of 125-1 to finish second for Kevin Ryan and Oisin Murphy. Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Jaber Abdullah, said: "That was no surprise as Kevin Ryan told us in the paddock he thought the horse could run a big race and would handle the ground. Kevin wants to get him home and see where we go next but he could be a Royal Ascot type."

