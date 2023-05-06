Racing Post logo
Expert jury

What were the main takeaways from the 2,000 Guineas?

Chaldean and Frankie Dettori clinch Guineas glory at Newmarket on Saturday
Chaldean (right) powered away with the 2,000 Guineas - but what did our experts make of the race?Credit: Edward Whitaker

'Keeping it simple is key'

While Royal Scotsman, Noble Style and Sakheer all emerged from the race with credit and shaped like potential star sprinters, my primary thought was how we may have all been guilty of overcomplicating the race beforehand.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but a starting price of 7-2 for Chaldean can look big now considering he had won the Dewhurst, historically an excellent trial for the 2,000 Guineas, which gave him valuable course experience. He had a prep run (of sorts) under his belt, and boasted one of the finest mile pedigrees in the race.
Maddy Playle, reporter

'The 8-1 on offer for the Commonwealth Cup is massive'

The 8-1 bet365 is offering about Noble Style winning the Commonwealth Cup is massive. He travelled beautifully to the two-furlong pole but didn’t quite see out the mile on deteriorating ground. He only finished sixth and was beaten five and a half lengths but that doesn’t tell half the story. 

The sprinting division is crying out for a star and he could be it. The July Cup will surely be on his agenda after Royal Ascot and I’m really excited to see what he might do back over six furlongs.
David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

Noble Style: backed for glory in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas
Noble Style: a sprinter to watch after his effort in the 2,000 GuineasCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

'Derby picture is wide open'

Auguste Rodin had been staggeringly short in the Derby betting at 7-4 before the Guineas but his flop has completely opened up the race on June 3. 

While his performance did seem too bad to be true, the Derby picture certainly seems far more muddling now before key trials like the Chester Vase, Dante and Derrinstown. 

Last year's Derby winner Desert Crown was just a Nottingham maiden winner at this time last season and, just like in 2022, plenty could change in the weeks to come.  
James Stevens, reporter

Racing Post staff
Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 18:16, 6 May 2023
