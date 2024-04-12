Who will Rachael Blackmore ride in the 2024 Grand National and who are the other female jockeys in the race?

The 2024 Randox Grand National (4.00 Saturday) features 34 runners and three will be partnered by female jockeys.

Among them is Rachael Blackmore, who made history when becoming the first female rider to win the Grand National in 2021 on Minella Times.

Here is the lowdown on Blackmore's ride this year and his chance of winning the Grand National, plus profiles for the other two female riders in Saturday's race.

Rachael Blackmore: rides Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo for Henry de Bromhead in the 2024 Grand National Credit: Edward Whitaker

Who is she riding in the Grand National? Minella Indo

Forecast Grand National betting odds: 16-1

Rachael Blackmore is no stranger to making racing history and holds the distinction of being the first female jockey to win a host of big races, including the Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Both of those successes, aboard Minella Times at Aintree and A Plus Tard at Cheltenham, came for Henry de Bromhead and on Saturday the jockey rides Gold Cup winner Minella Indo for the trainer.

The 11-year-old justified favouritism on his reappearance in a Punchestown Grade 3 in October before finishing last of four in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal the following month.

Minella Indo showed signs of a resurgence when last seen carrying top weight in the cross-country chase at Cheltenham in December, when he came home in fourth of 13 runners under Blackmore.

Blackmore is perhaps best known by many for her association with Honeysuckle. The duo twice won the Champion Hurdle before adding their second success in the Mares' Hurdle at last year's festival.

The jockey has been named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year, in addition to BBC World Sport Star of the Year, and there is no doubt her Grand National mount will prove popular with punters on Saturday.

Spotlight comment: Minella Indo

Acts on heavy; won the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup and has always shaped as if stamina is a strong suit; while his powers are on the wane, so is his handicap mark and he took well to the Cheltenham cross-country in December when last seen; ante-post favourite for the Festival cross-country race there which was abandoned; it's ten years since any horse aged more than nine has won the National but 15 were placed in the last ten runnings (six in the last five) and 11-year-olds won it in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Minella Indo 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Gina Andrews: has already won around the Grand National course on Latenightpass Credit: Edward Whitaker

Who is she riding in the Grand National? Latenightpass

Forecast Grand National betting odds: 33-1

Gina Andrews is bidding for her own slice of history and will attempt to become the first female amateur jockey to win the Grand National when partnering Latenightpass, who has form over these fences.

Andrews, who became a Cheltenham Festival winner in 2017, has already won around the National course on Latenightpass, who won the 2022 Foxhunters' Chase, having been second the previous year.

The 11-year-old, who was also fourth in the Foxhunters' Chase last season, is trained by the jockey's husband and champion point-to-point trainer Tom Ellis and is owned and bred by her mother-in-law Pippa Ellis.

Spotlight comment: Latenightpass

Remote finish last time (sole start on heavy) was over hurdles; second, first and fourth in three editions of the Aintree Foxhunters'; that was over 2m5f but he also finished second (to Foxy Jacks) and first in two cross-country handicaps over 3m5f at Cheltenham late last year; those weren't the greatest stamina tests for the distance but he found plenty; back with champion point-to-point trainer Tom Ellis (with Dan Skelton earlier this term) and his first runner now he has a full licence, this 11-year-old needs a good deal of respect with his Aintree record under the trainer's wife Gina Andrews.

Latenightpass 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Miss Gina Andrews Tnr: T Ellis

Lucy Turner and Chambard on their way to Becher Chase glory Credit: John Grossick

Who is she riding in the Grand National? Chambard

Forecast Grand National betting odds: 66-1

Like Gina Andrews, Lucy Turner is an amateur jockey. Since making her debut under rules during the 2011-12 season Turner has partnered 23 winners, with 21 of them coming for trainer Venetia Williams.

The jockey has won five times aboard her Grand National mount Chambard, including in the 2022 Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival and when comfortably landing the Becher Chase here in December.

Since then, Chambard has run three times. He was pulled up in the Welsh Grand National before finishing eighth in the Grand National Trial at Haydock and eighth in the Ultima Chase at the festival.

Spotlight comment: Chambard

Ridden for the last three seasons by Lucy Turner; won the 2022 Kim Muir at Cheltenham and, despite his advanced years, hit a major career high when dominating the Becher over these fences (3m2f, heavy; 6lb higher here) from Coko Beach in December; out of form in his three starts since, however, and all three were also on heavy, including his only two attempts beyond 3m2f.

Chambard 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Miss Lucy Turner Tnr: Venetia Williams

Get £30 in free bets with bet365 for the Grand National

bet365 are offering £30 in free bets for the 2024 Grand National festival at Aintree this week.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £30 in free bets to place on the big race this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to bet365 through this link and click the 'Join' button Create your username and password and sign up for an account Make a qualifying deposit between £5-10 and claim the offer to receive three times that value in free bets Place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit and allow these bets to settle Your free bets up to the value of £30 will be available shortly after your qualifying bets have settled

bet365 betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Grand National betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer

Minimum deposit requirement

Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets

Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply

Returns exclude Bet Credits stake

Time limits and T&Cs apply

2024 Grand National at Aintree:

2024 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National

2024 Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win

Who will win the 2024 Grand National at Aintree based on previous trends?

How to bet on the 2024 Grand National and the key factors you need to consider

2024 Grand National sweepstake: free online generator to run your very own sweepstake on the big race

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.