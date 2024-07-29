'The ground will obviously quicken up' - drying ground expected for opening day of Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday

Clerk of the course Edward Arkell is anticipating quick ground on day one of Glorious Goodwood, but no decision will be taken about watering the track later in the week until a clearer forecast is available.

The going on Monday was changed to good, good to soft in places (from good to soft), but conditions are likely to dry even further with another warm and sunny day expected on Tuesday.

Arkell said: "I should think we'll be good tomorrow and maybe good, good to firm by racing, but let's wait and see. If we were to water, then it probably wouldn't be before Wednesday evening in case the forecast is to change and the fact it's due to rain at some point.

"The ground will obviously quicken up and if we have to put some water on, then we'll do that, but we'll wait before we make a plan."

Some rain is expected to hit the track later in the week, and Arkell added: "There is some uncertainty heading into Wednesday and Thursday. There is definitely some rain about, but the forecast doesn't seem to say when at the moment. The most likely scenario is rain after racing on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday."

The Group 1 Goodwood Cup is the feature on the opening day as Kyprios bids to extend his winning sequence to four when he takes on six rivals in the £500,000 contest.

Arkell added: "The week looks fantastic and the Sussex Stakes looks like it'll be an absolute belter. The Goodwood Cup is another good race and it'll be great to see Trueshan run, ground dependant obviously, while there are really good entries in the supporting races and through the rest of the week."

