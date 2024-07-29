Glorious Goodwood and Galway festival tips: 'Everything points to a big run' - why this horse can win this week

A selection of our top tipsters pick out their best bets for Glorious Goodwood and Galway festival this week . . .

2.25 Goodwood, Tuesday: HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes (Group 2), 7f

By Scott Burton, France correspondent

Not a typical sharp and early two-year-old, this imposing son of Dandy Man did well to pick up and win on his debut at Salisbury when made to wait for racing room.

Clearly the experience wasn't lost on him and Richard Hannon had no hesitation in pitching him straight into Group 2 company in the 6f Prix Robert Papin.

An Outlaw's Grace travelled as well as any at Chantilly but wasn't quite able to live with Arabie inside the closing stages, finishing a highly promising fourth, and the extra furlong here looks a plus.

An Outlaw's Grace 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

5.20 Goodwood, Tuesday: Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap, 1m

By Liam Headd, reporter

The fillies' mile handicap is wide open and Moonspirit looks to be a serious player for George Boughey.

She's chasing a hat-trick after wins at Beverley and Hamilton, and she should appreciate the drying ground as her two recent victories came when good was in the going description. She also scored on the same ground at Bath last summer when conditions were on the quick side. Meanwhile, the form of her Beverley success has been boosted with the third winning next time out.

Boughey is operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, while the booking of William Buick, who himself boasts a strike-rate of 22 per cent in that time, is another bonus.

Moonspirit 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

1.50 Goodwood, Thursday: Coral Kincsem Handicap, 1m2f

By David Jennings, deputy Irish editor

It would be an understatement to say that Palace Green didn't get the rub of the green in the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot. He got every door slammed shut in his face up the straight and was value for finishing about five lengths closer to Hand Of God than he did.

He moved through that contest like a smart horse and it is worth remembering he hit a low of 1-2 in-running on Betfair the time before in a York handicap won by London City when he blatantly didn't stay 1m4f.

He has an RPR of 97 on his CV and looks very nicely treated off 90 in Thursday's opener at Goodwood. The track should suit and everything points to a big run. He just needs some luck.

Palace Green 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hughes

2.25 Goodwood, Thursday: Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2), 6f

By Matt Butler, deputy news editor

Clive Cox knows what it takes to win the Richmond and it is interesting Rossa Ryan is already jocked up to ride this once-raced novice winner.

Early quotes of 10-1 seem fair enough – some more battle-hardened types are set to be in opposition – but Cox knows a good sprinting juvenile when he sees one.

Cox's Richmond winners Golden Horde (2019) and Supremacy (2020) both had more experience before Goodwood, but their novice wins came at Windsor with Racing Post Ratings of 92 and 93.

Aparajeo's debut win on July 15 at the same Berkshire track earned an RPR of 87, but he was arguably value for more than the winning margin that day. He was evidently learning on the job and hung badly when he hit the front.

Providing he comes on from that experience, he rates a decent prospect to go close in the Richmond.

Aparajeo 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

3.35 Goodwood, Thursday: Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f

By Tom Park, audience editor

Emily Upjohn has improved with every run this season and her last outing, when she was collared late by Bluestocking, can be marked up given how well the winner ran in the King George on Saturday.

She is a top-class mare when at her best, as she showed in the Coronation Cup last season when she beat Westover, but she has not always produced that level of performance.

However, the fact that connections have supplemented her here suggests she must be showing plenty on the gallops and, if she brings her A-game, she is the one to beat.

Emily Upjohn 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.05 Galway, Thursday: Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap (Grade 3), 2m

By Joe Eccles, reporter

The Galway Hurdle looks a typically competitive affair, but at a price Shecouldbeanything looks well worth chancing.

Gordon Elliott's mare produced a joint-career-best RPR when running out a four-length winner at Listowel last month and had excuses when a distant second behind Winter Fog in the Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary next time.

She'll be far happier back in handicap company on Thursday and enjoys a hefty 11lb swing in the weights with Winter Fog.

Shecouldbeanything has experience of Galway, having finished a close fifth in a course and distance handicap at last year's festival, and if they go a decent clip she should be staying on when plenty of her rivals have cried enough.

Shecouldbeanything 17:05 Galway View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

3.35 Goodwood, Friday: King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2), 5f

By Jack Haynes, reporter

Big Evs is fancied to prove too quick for his rivals in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Friday.

Mick Appleby's stable star was headed only late on when a close third in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He can take another step forward on this downhill straight track that has an emphasis on speed, having won the Molecomb over course and distance on soft ground at this meeting last year.

Despite it looking a potentially strong running, there is every reason to think Big Evs can excel with likely quick ground to suit.

Big Evs 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

