What's on this week: a Glorious week as Goodwood and Galway take centre stage

Monday

Day one of the Galway festival is upon us and the action is headlined by the 2m1f Connacht Hotel Handicap (7.10 ), in which the Harry Fry-trained Metier makes his first start since May.

Northumberland Vase hero Alphonse Le Grande is the 4-1 market leader, with last year's winner Teed Up and the Willie Mullins-trained Lot Of Joy also prominent in the betting.

Teed Up: won last year's Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap at the Galway festival Credit: Patrick McCann

Before the racing begins in Ireland, there are two meetings at Ayr and Southwell, while the day is rounded off with fixtures at Windsor and Wolverhampton.

Away from the track, declarations for the second day at Glorious Goodwood and confirmations for Saturday's races, including the Group 2 Lillie Langtry and Coral Stewards' Cup, will be revealed at noon.

From 6pm, Racing Post Readers will be able to access our bumper tipping and preview packages ahead of day two at Galway and the opening day of Glorious Goodwood.

Tuesday

The opening day of Glorious Goodwood is stacked with quality as the Group 1 Goodwood Cup (3.35 ) headlines a stellar card that also features two Group 2 contests.

Ascot Gold Cup hero Kyprios puts his unbeaten record this season on the line as he takes on six rivals in the top-level contest, with Coltrane , Trueshan and Gregory among his opponents.

Kyprios: won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Vintage Stakes (2.25 ) and Lennox Stakes (3.00 ) provide the perfect warm up to the main event, with Group 1 winner Kinross and Noble Dynasty set to clash in the latter.

Meanwhile, day two of the Galway festival takes centre stage in Ireland as the fixture kicks off with the Listed COLM QUINN BMW Novice Hurdle (4.50 ). Gale Mahler , who completed a five-timer for Adrian Keatley this month, will go in search of another success this term.

There are also fixtures at Yarmouth, Beverley, Ffos Las and Lingfield for punters to get their teeth stuck into.

Looking ahead to further in the week, declarations for Thursday's races, including the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, will be revealed.

Wednesday

The Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35 ) is the standout race on day two of Glorious Goodwood as Richard Hannon's stable star Rosallion goes in search of a third successive Group 1 victory.

Rosallion (centre): dual Group 1 winner goes in search of a third at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Patrick McCann

The three-year-old, who landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas before Royal Ascot glory, is odds-on to strike again against rivals like Henry Longfellow and Notable Speech . Before the main event, the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes (2.25 ) and Molecomb (3.00 ) are once again expected to be competitive.

It's Galway Plate (7.10 ) day in Ireland as day three of the summer festival takes place. The Fry-trained In Excelsis Deo is popular in the betting, while Perceval Legallois , also owned by JP McManus, holds strong claims for Gavin Cromwell.

Elsewhere, there is a six-race fixture from Redcar and the day is concluded with evening action at Sandown and Leicester.

Off the track, declarations for Friday's action will be revealed, while our readers can access our tipping and previews for Thursday's racing at 6pm on the Racing Post website and app.

Thursday

It's a new month but the summer party continues at Goodwood with the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35 ). Coronation Cup second Opera Singer will attempt to give Aidan O'Brien more success in the race, while John and Thady Gosden could be double handed with Emily Upjohn and Inspiral .

The Group 2 Richmond Stakes (2.25 ) and the Group 3 Gordon Stakes (3.00 ) also feature on the card, with Wathnan's latest recruit, The Strikin Viking , favourite for the former.

The heat continues to turn up at Galway as the Galway Hurdle (5.05 ) is one of two Grade 3s on the card, alongside the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase (2.45 ). Nicky Henderson sends Under Control to the former, while Willie Mullins could be represented by Daddy Long Legs and Bialystok .

Last year's Racing League winners team Ireland trail The East by ten points after week one Credit: John Grossick

Meanwhile, the second week of Racing League takes place at Wolverhampton, with teams hoping to pick up vital points after last week's opener at Yarmouth. There is also action from Nottingham and Epsom.

Declarations for Saturday's action will be revealed at 10am, while Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Friday, which will be live on the Racing Post website and app at 6pm.

Friday

The penultimate day at Goodwood features the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35 ), a five-furlong Group 2 which is set to be a truly international affair. Aussie raider Asfoora proved too good in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot for Henry Dwyer and is set to retain the services of Oisin Murphy, but those who finished behind her on that occasion are set to be among the chief dangers.

The third, fourth, fifth and seventh from the King Charles, Big Evs, Believing, Kerdos and Makarova, could line-up, while last season's Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream, Czech star Ponntos and the supplemented Jasour provide plenty of depth.

Asfoora: Aussie sprinter won the King Charles III Stakes from Regional and Big Evs at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Coral Golden Mile (3.00 ) is the big punting handicap at Goodwood, while at Galway the Guinness Handicap (6.35 ) occupies the same position on day five of the festival.

Further cards at Bath, Musselburgh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Southwell ensure there is plenty of quantity elsewhere too.

Don't miss out on our expert previews, full of insight from our tipsters and quotes from trainers, and best bets for the final day at Glorious Goodwood and penultimate action at Galway, which will be live on the website and app at 6pm.

Saturday

One of the trickiest handicaps of the entire Flat season, the Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35 ) is the final day highlight of Glorious Goodwood. There are just the 102 entries fighting for a slot in the maximum field of 28 before Monday's confirmation stage, with Saturday's Ascot winner Albasheer at the head of the ante-post market.

The undercard features the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00), while ITV will also broadcast two races from Newmarket's July course.

The BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle (2.10 ) headlines day six at Galway, with fixtures at Thirsk, Doncaster, Hamilton and Windsor also taking place.

Sunday

The action-packed week draws to a close with the final day of Galway's summer festival, which features the always competitive Ahonoora Handicap (7.00), while Downpatrick also takes place in Ireland.

Fixtures at Chester and Haydock make up the domestic action. At the former, the Listed Queensferry Stakes (4.05) takes place, while the penultimate Sky Bet Sunday Series takes centre stage at Haydock.

Vandeek will not be among them, but there is likely to be strong British and Irish representation in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

Premier meetings

Tuesday Goodwood

Wednesday Goodwood

Thursday Goodwood and Wolverhampton (Racing League)

Friday Goodwood

Saturday Goodwood

Sunday Haydock

