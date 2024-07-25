Rosallion, Notable Speech and Henry Longfellow set for epic three-year-old clash in the Sussex Stakes

A third clash between British and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners Notable Speech and Rosallion has edged one step closer with both set to star in the Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35) on day two of Glorious Goodwood.

The duo were among eight horses who stood their ground in the race, which takes place next Wednesday, following the confirmations stage. The mile Group 1 is set to be another fascinating dual on the Downs between the two leading three-year-old milers, who have met twice already this year.

Notable Speech landed the first blow when a brilliant winner of the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, in which Rosallion was a one-and-a-half length second. However, the Richard Hannon-trained star got his revenge when victorious in the St James's Palace Stakes last time when Notable Speech finished a disappointing seventh.

Rosallion also enjoyed Classic glory at the Curragh and is the red-hot favourite. Hannon's father, Richard snr, has won the Sussex Stakes in the past with the likes of Toronado and Canford Cliffs.

Aidan O'Brien could be three-handed as he bids to win back-to-back runnings of the race following Paddington's victory last year. His team is headed by St James's Palace runner-up Henry Longfellow , while River Tiber and Mountain Bear could aim to get their careers back on track.

Last year's runner-up Facteur Cheval is also in the mix, while Queen Anne third Maljoom and Sonny Liston complete those who remain in contention. As expected, the likes of Haatem and Qudwaah were scratched.

Facteur Cheval: Dubai Turf winner is in contention for Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

Coral's David Stevens said: "Following victories in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes, Rosallion will start a red-hot favourite for the Qatar Sussex Stakes, and with just seven rivals remaining against him at this stage, it would be no surprise to see Richard Hannon's charge sent off odds-on next Wednesday."

A total of 18 horses have been entered in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes (3.00 ), including Aesterius for Archie Watson and Wathnan Racing. He was last seen impressively winning a Listed contest at Sandown, having previously finished fifth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mick Appleby and owners RP Racing took the race last year with top-level star Big Evs and they are set to be represented again by Big Mojo , who was runner-up on his debut at Doncaster.

Falmouth Stakes runner-up Jabaara could be set for a drop down in class on the card, as she is among 17 entered in the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes (2.25 ).

Facteur Cheval Jerome Reynier

Maljoom William Haggas

Sonny Liston Ralph Beckett

Henry Longfellow Aidan O'Brien

Mountain Bear Aidan O'Brien

Notable Speech Charlie Appleby

River Tiber Aidan O'Brien

Rosallion Richard Hannon

3.35 Goodwood (Wednesday, July 31), Qatar Sussex Stakes

Coral: Evs Rosallion, 10-3 Henry Longfellow, 4 Notable Speech, 14 Facteur Cheval, Maljoom, 16 Sonny Liston, 20 River Tiber, 50 Mountain Bear

Read more:

'Special' Rosallion ready to eclipse Hannon greats at Goodwood - but third clash with stablemate Haatem will have to wait

Find out who remains in contention to run on day one of Glorious Goodwood as entries and confirmations are revealed

Cold May weather 'maybe didn't help' Notable Speech's Royal Ascot prep with third Rosallion clash still Charlie Appleby's plan A

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.