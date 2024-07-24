Find out who remains in contention to run on day one of Glorious Goodwood as entries and confirmations are revealed

Superstar stayer Kyprios could take on eight rivals in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes following the latest confirmation stage for the first day of Glorious Goodwood.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained six-year-old is the meeting's shortest price ante-post favourite at 8-11 having recorded a fifth Group 1 in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month. The 2022 Goodwood Cup winner will bid to reclaim the first of the three top-level contests at the festival having missed last summer with injury.

O'Brien was responsible for nine of the 16 runners but reduced his string to three with Continuous and Point Lonsdale also in contention.

Kyprios held off Trawlerman to win by a length at Ascot and that rival is not among Tuesday's potential opposition, though third- and fifth-place finishers Sweet William and Coltrane could take him on.

Gregory was among the leading Gold Cup fancies but disappointed in seventh and may bid to bounce back for John and Thady Gosden. Alan King also confirmed the 2021 winner Trueshan .

World Pool Lennox Stakes ante-post favourite Haatem was not among the dozen left in the race at Wednesday's confirmation stage.

Kinross (far side) has won the last two runnings of the Lennox Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The field is led by Kinross , who will bid to win the race for a third time. Surprise Lockinge winner Audience and Wokingham scorer English Oak are also potential runners.

Wathnan Racing have bought Railway Stakes runner-up The Strikin Viking from Middleham Park and the juvenile was among the entries for the HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes . The horse, named after Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, is now trained by Hamad Al-Jehani.

Al Qareem Karl Burke

Coltrane Andrew Balding

Continuous Aidan O'Brien​​

Gregory John and Thady Gosden

Kyprios Aidan O'Brien​​

Point Lonsdale Aidan O'Brien

Sweet William John and Thady Gosden

Tashkhan Brian Ellison​​

Trueshan Alan King

Paddy Power: 1-2 Kyprios, 6 Sweet William, 7 Coltrane, 8 Gregory, 12 Continuous, 14 Al Quareem, Trueshan, 20 Point Lonsdale, 40 Tashkhan

Art Power Tim Easterby

Audience John and Thady Gosden

Breege John and Sean Quinn​​

Chicago Critic Johnny Murtagh

English Oak Ed Walker​​

Kinross Ralph Beckett

Military Aidan O'Brien​​

Noble Dynasty Charlie Appleby

Poet Master Karl Burke

Pogo Charlie Hills

Socialite Charlie Hills

Tiber Flow William Haggas

Coral: 11-4 English Oak, 4 Kinross, Noble Dynasty, 13-2 Audience, Tiber Flow, 9 Chicago Critic, 11 Poet Master, 12 Pogo, 14 Art Power, 16 Breege, 25 Socialite, 40 Military



