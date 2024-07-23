'We've had some very, very good horses but he's always been a bit special' - Rosallion primed for Sussex Stakes

Rosallion , the horse so special to Richard Hannon he once sprinted a mile and a half not to miss one of his races, is continuing to dazzle at home as he prepares for next week's Qatar Sussex Stakes and a chance to become the best in the stable's 56-year history.

Hannon Jr, who took over from his trainer's championship-winning father in 2013, suggested the three-time Group 1 winner could even prove better than Canford Cliffs , the yard's legendary winner of Glorious Goodwood's flagship mile race in 2010, when the 11-10 favourite lines up at the meeting next Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's classy son of Blue Point has produced exhilarating displays when bursting clear in the closing stages to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes this season but connections may consider riding him closer to the pace to avoid any potential traffic problems on the tricky cambers of the South Downs track.

It was being caught in traffic which forced Hannon himself to run to the races at Doncaster last September when short of time before Rosallion's Champagne Stakes bid and, while heavy ground led to his odds-on disappointment in third, he has since flourished into the high-class colt his trainer was expecting him to.

Hannon, speaking at a media event organised by Goodwood, said: "I don't run for anybody but I ran for this horse and watched him finish behind a horse [Sunway] he'd beaten 15 lengths three weeks before!

Sean Levey and Richard Hannon with Rosallion after his success in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

"It's a big buzz for everyone in the place having a horse like him. Like Canford Cliffs, he does everything easy at home and works really well. We've had some very, very good horses but he's always been a bit special. He's always been like them and sometimes you get caught calling horses what you hope they are rather than what they actually are. This fella though I feel has proved it and so you have to compare them to those horses and he might even better.

"He improved in the Irish [2,000] Guineas and his best performance to date was at Royal Ascot. He seems to be getting bigger and stronger as the races go by. That can't keep going but I'd like to think he'll continue to improve."

Hannon will leave riding instructions to Sean Levey, who has been aboard all seven starts, although connections may want to avoid the potential jeopardy involved with challenging from the off the pace.

"People say to me the way he wins his races is exciting although I find it horrible," he added. "The style of running, the way he cuts them down late, means he has sailed a bit close to the wind. He did well to get out at Ascot but if you have enough horse you can pretty much get out of anywhere. He was travelling great that day and he picked up on a horse that had first run on him.

"We might ride him a little closer but that's up to Sean. We've done our job ensuring he's fit and well and he'll go on and do his."

