Cold May weather 'maybe didn't help' Notable Speech's Royal Ascot prep with third Rosallion clash still Charlie Appleby's plan A

Charlie Appleby is to stick to ‘plan A’ with Notable Speech and target his 2,000 Guineas winner at a third clash with Rosallion in the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood this month, despite his defeat by the Richard Hannon-trained colt at Royal Ascot.

The son of Dubawi proved a length and a half too good for Rosallion at Newmarket in May, but the tables were turned in the St James's Palace Stakes when the chestnut could only finish seventh of eight.

Nothing physically has come to light with Notable Speech since his six-length defeat that day, but Appleby thinks the chilly weather in East Anglia through May could have played a part.