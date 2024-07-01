- More
Cold May weather 'maybe didn't help' Notable Speech's Royal Ascot prep with third Rosallion clash still Charlie Appleby's plan A
Charlie Appleby is to stick to ‘plan A’ with Notable Speech and target his 2,000 Guineas winner at a third clash with Rosallion in the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood this month, despite his defeat by the Richard Hannon-trained colt at Royal Ascot.
The son of Dubawi proved a length and a half too good for Rosallion at Newmarket in May, but the tables were turned in the St James's Palace Stakes when the chestnut could only finish seventh of eight.
Nothing physically has come to light with Notable Speech since his six-length defeat that day, but Appleby thinks the chilly weather in East Anglia through May could have played a part.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Boost for British jump racing with Grade 1-winning owners Paul and Clare Rooney returning to the fold
- 'I'm a sucker for punishment' - former trainer Harry Whittington to run 57km ultramarathon for Racing Welfare
- Sandown gives Eclipse racegoers chance to watch England Euro 2024 quarter-final after race times brought forward
- City Of Troy and White Birch on course for Coral-Eclipse clash after 11 confirmations made for Sandown's big race
- Once a well-trodden path - how did the last five Derby winners to contest the Eclipse fare?
- Boost for British jump racing with Grade 1-winning owners Paul and Clare Rooney returning to the fold
- 'I'm a sucker for punishment' - former trainer Harry Whittington to run 57km ultramarathon for Racing Welfare
- Sandown gives Eclipse racegoers chance to watch England Euro 2024 quarter-final after race times brought forward
- City Of Troy and White Birch on course for Coral-Eclipse clash after 11 confirmations made for Sandown's big race
- Once a well-trodden path - how did the last five Derby winners to contest the Eclipse fare?