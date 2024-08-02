Non-runners aplenty

The going at Goodwood remains good to firm after the track missed the thunderstorms which caused havoc last night at Epsom .

The track was watered again, with 5mm applied across most areas of the course. No rain is expected throughout racing.

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell, speaking just before 8am, said: "The thunderstorms ran about eight to ten miles north of us last night and it got quite black for a bit but we didn't get any rain. The ground is good to firm again, 7.8 on the GoingStick. We've got a misty start but that will be burning off in the next hour and a half or so, leaving another warm, dry and sunny day.

"All the false rail has gone today, so we have fresh ground on the bends. We watered last night, putting down 5mm from the mile to the intersection on the round course and from five furlongs to past the winning post on the straight, and just gave the bends a freshen up as well."