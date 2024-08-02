- More
Glorious Goodwood: fast ground and scorching sun results in a host of non-runners - day four updates, market movers, and tips
Summary
- Seven races on a packed card for day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Asfoora, Big Evs and more top sprinters clash in King George Qatar Stakes (3.35)
- The Coral Golden Mile (3.00) is the day's big betting race
- Ground remains good to firm as track misses thunderstorms
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
Non-runners aplenty
The glorious summer weather has been to the delight of racegoers, but trainers and owners who had been hoping for those thunderstorms to arrive have been left disappointed and plenty of non-runners have been declared due to the quick ground, the most notable of which is 14-1 shot Makarova in the King George.
Five runners are out of the Golden Mile, all due to the quick ground.
2.25 5 Ice Max
3.00 2 Rebel Territory, 10 Mirsky, 15 New Image, 19 Pisanello, 21 Native Warrior
3.35 7 Moss Tucker, 10 Jasour (cut leg), 11 Makarova
4.10 4 Liberty Lane
4.45 6 Zabeel Road (owner does not want to run)
5.20 1 Dambuster, 3 Kamboo (not eaten up), 5 Master Builder
*All non-runners due to the ground unless stated
Ground news
The going at Goodwood remains good to firm after the track missed the thunderstorms which caused havoc last night at Epsom.
The track was watered again, with 5mm applied across most areas of the course. No rain is expected throughout racing.
Clerk of the course Ed Arkell, speaking just before 8am, said: "The thunderstorms ran about eight to ten miles north of us last night and it got quite black for a bit but we didn't get any rain. The ground is good to firm again, 7.8 on the GoingStick. We've got a misty start but that will be burning off in the next hour and a half or so, leaving another warm, dry and sunny day.
"All the false rail has gone today, so we have fresh ground on the bends. We watered last night, putting down 5mm from the mile to the intersection on the round course and from five furlongs to past the winning post on the straight, and just gave the bends a freshen up as well."
Here we go!
Good morning and welcome to day four of Glorious Goodwood!
The sun is shining bright once again in West Sussex and we have a cracking seven-race card to bring to you.
The headline act is the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35), a race many of you may remember most fondly for the brilliant Battaash, who won it four times on the trot between 2017 and 2020.
As has been the case with most of the major sprints this season, this year's running looks wide open. Can the star from Down Under Asfoora sparkle on the Downs? She was a class winner of the King Charles III Stakes, but it’s Mick Appleby’s speedy three-year-old Big Evs who is today’s favourite as he bids to reverse the Royal Ascot form.
The Coral Golden Mile features plenty of familiar faces and is the day's big betting race at 3.00.
I, along with our reporters on the ground and some of our expert tipsters, will be with you all day to bring you the latest news, results and reaction.
If you want to get involved, please do email us at liveblog@racingpost.com with your thoughts on the day's racing and the week as a whole.