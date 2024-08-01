'She was a massive price!' - Michael Tabor lands a punt on Opera Singer as Ryan Moore's Arc tip starts to look shrewd

Believe me or don't believe me, it's up to you.

That might be a mild paraphrasing of what Aidan O'Brien said at Goodwood on Tuesday but it accurately sums up what he meant.

"I only say what I think," he stressed, refuting any claims of spin, and adding: "People can it accept or not." Anyone who listened, accepted and believed what O'Brien has been saying about Opera Singer , and particularly what he said in an ITV interview minutes before the Qatar Nassau Stakes , may now be slightly richer.