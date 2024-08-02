'He hasn't had the rub of the green' - John Gosden backs stable jockey Kieran Shoemark after Thoroughbred Stakes win

John Gosden once again voiced his support for Kieran Shoemark after his stable jockey dictated affairs aboard Lead Artist when landing the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Shoemark, who won the Group 1 Nassau Stakes here three years ago, has yet to strike at the highest level for John and Thady Gosden since taking over from Frankie Dettori, but he added another Group 3 after Lead Artist stayed on well to hold off the challenge of King's Gamble.

"There are seven jockeys retained by owners in the stable, so to that extent it does limit what horses Kieran can ride," said John Gosden. "We had two winners at Royal Ascot, both partnered by retained jockeys, so he couldn't have ridden them if he wanted to.

"With some of them, he hasn't had the rub of the green, while sometimes the horses have been slow to come to themselves, which is normal, but we're still only just halfway through the year, so there's a long way to go."

Lead Artist: stayed on well under Kieran Shoemark at Goodwood Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Shoemark was out of luck when 7-4 favourite Emily Upjohn failed to make an impression in the Nassau Stakes on Thursday but had more joy on Lead Artist, who was making only his fourth start after finishing third in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes last time.

The Juddmonte-owned three-year-old made his debut in the Wood Ditton Stakes at Newmarket, where he was beaten a nose by First Conquest, before comfortably winning a novice at York by four and three-quarter lengths in May.

“I think the key thing was that Tom [Marquand], drawn right beside us, whose horse went very strongly last time – he said to Kieran in the stalls that he was taking his horse back," said Gosden. "When you're drawn [in stall] one here and the cutaway is gone, you have to get out and get a position because it's the easiest place to get boxed in.

“Kieran controlled the race and dominated it very well. The horse has improved greatly. He didn't like that ground at Newmarket, it was too soft. Hopefully he's good enough to come back here for the Celebration Mile."

On where he could next be seen, the trainer added: "He missed all of last year, so he started out in the Wood Ditton. He's very much a horse on an upward curve but the good thing is that we have plenty of racing to come. If he gets better and better, he could be a lovely four-year-old too."

