Racing at Epsom called off after thunderstorm wipes out TV coverage

Racing at Epsom was abandoned after a flash storm caused a significant delay and damaged cameras on Thursday evening.

Heavy rain hit the track before the third contest of an eight-race card and forced runners to be kept in the saddling boxes while they waited for the storm to pass.

While lightning and thunder raged overhead, the 1m½f fillies' handicap was put on hold but conditions began to ease after 7.30pm, after which the horses were permitted return to the paddock.

The cameras on course stopped working in the initial downpour but were soon reconnected and runners were allowed to canter down to the start. However, the coverage went down once more, prompting a further delay while they attempted to re-establish connection for integrity purposes.

While the wait continued, five of the eight runners were scratched before racing was eventually called off at 8.15pm.

"The lightning issue dissipated but the secondary issue was with the reliability of the integrity camera," said Epsom clerk Andrew Cooper. "Factors caused by the storm and rain seemed to have the effect of taking the cameras out.

"Coverage was restored at the point we released the horses to go to start for the third race, which we wanted to get up and running, albeit delayed, on the understanding the cameras were back in play.

"Unfortunately, when the horses were halfway to the start an update came from the race tech team that the coverage had gone down again, which never recovered with any degree of reliability.

"With that uncertainty, rather than keep the horses at the start for an indefinite length of time, with another lightning strike kicking in and the camera issue looking increasingly unlikely to be resolved, the horses were then brought back to the parade ring and subsequently there was an inquiry and racing was abandoned.

"By this time we were in the stewards after eight and sunset wasn't far away. We were rapidly running out of light to complete races and with no reliable camera coverage. It wasn't a track issue, we've had about 11 millimetres of rain, but fundamentally it's the lack of integrity cameras."

Thunderstorms were also forecast to hit Goodwood but the worst of the weather is now expected to miss the track ahead of Friday's card.

