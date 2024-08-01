ITVX to show Racing TV coverage for two and a half hours on Friday in first of three trials this summer

ITVX will be showing Racing TV coverage on Friday for two and a half hours after the main terrestrial channel’s Goodwood show comes to a close in the first of three trials this summer.

This means the final three races from day four of Goodwood’s big meeting will be shown on ITVX, along with the action from Galway, Musselburgh and Newmarket between the 4pm-6.30pm slot.

ITVX is the streaming service for ITV, showing live television and programmes on catch-up, and can be accessed through a smart TV, laptop, phone or tablet through the ITVX app.

The other two trials are scheduled for 4.30pm-7pm on day one of York’s Ebor festival on Wednesday, August 21 and a programme dedicated to all seven races from the Friday of Ayr’s Gold Cup meeting on September 20.

Glorious Goodwood: final three races will be shown on ITVX courtesy of Racing TV on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Seb Vance, director of communications for Racecourse Media Group (RMG), said: “RMG is always keen to innovate and explore new ways in which racing can be brought to a different audience. Working in collaboration with ITV, we are making available to ITVX the Racing TV feed after ITV comes off air from Goodwood at 4pm on Friday.

“It means viewers can watch the final three races from Goodwood, alongside the opening races of the evening fixtures at Musselburgh, Newmarket and Galway, in the 4pm to 6.30pm slot on ITVX.

“ITVX is a growing platform for ITV, especially among the younger demographic, which is more accustomed to watching streamed content, rather than traditional linear. As well as a potential new audience, the platform could be attractive in terms of expanding ITV’s coverage of racing down the line.

“It also gives viewers a taste of what Racing TV can offer, especially in its first-rate treatment of the major festivals, and we’re hopeful it will also lead to increased betting interest.

“It’s only a trial, so we’re very open-minded as to how it will go, but it hopefully will be a positive move in expanding the reach of the sport.”

The first trial coincides with the third episode of Champions: Full Gallop, which focuses on Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton in the jumps trainers’ championship, being televised at 9pm on ITV.

