'He's the best I've trained by a long way' - Big Evs exacts revenge on Asfoora in thrilling finish to King George Qatar Stakes

Big Evs exacted his revenge on Australian star Asfoora when narrowly denying that rival in a thrilling finish to the King George Qatar Stakes.

Having finished third behind Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Mick Appleby-trained Big Evs got first run and just had enough to hold off the late challenge of his old rival.

Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV: "He's nearly got too much speed. He was eating up the ground and I tried to get half a breather into him before taking it up. He's got so much raw boot and there isn't much point in trying to tame that as he grits down for you too.

"We were very open as to what was going to happen early. He's an exceptional racehorse."

Big Evs was cut to 4-1 (from 11-2) by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for next month's Nunthorpe Stakes at York's Ebor festival.

Big Evs: will be aimed at the Nunthorpe before another trip to America for the Breeders' Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

It was the fourth win of a magnificent Glorious Goodwood for Appleby, and for owners RP Racing their second big-race success of the week following Big Mojo's win in the Molecomb Stakes.

Appleby said: "He's one in a million and the best I've trained by a long way. It's unbelievable to think of this where I was 15 years ago. I would say it'll be to York, then Breeders' Cup, then off to stud."

Despite her short head defeat, Asfoora's trainer Henry Dwyer was proud of another fine effort from his stable star. She was trimmed to 3-1 favourite (from 9-2) by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power.

He said: "She's gone as well as what we hoped and we're very proud. She's a quick mare but they were a bit quicker for her early. We got a bit of a bump and it cost her the win but it doesn't matter. She ran great."

Believing was a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

