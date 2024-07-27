'It wasn't on the agenda to start with' - Jasour supplemented for the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Jasour has been supplemented for Friday's King George Qatar Stakes at a cost of £20,000 by trainer Clive Cox in what is a surprise drop back to five furlongs.

Last seen finishing sixth in the July Cup, Jasour is set for his first experience of Goodwood after featuring among 15 confirmations for the Group 2 sprint.

The son of Havana Grey has already struck at that level, having landed Newmarket's July Stakes as a juvenile last season. Jasour made a successful reappearance in the Group 3 Pavilion Stakes at Ascot in May before finishing third in the Commonwealth Cup at the same track's royal meeting a month later.

Cox is hoping the drop back to a shorter trip for the Al Mohamediya Racing-owned colt can yield success in the £300,000 feature event on the fourth day of Glorious Goodwood.

The trainer said: "After he won the Pavilion Stakes in such perfect style earlier in the season we were very much in tune with six furlongs. But I think his keenness, especially in the July Cup, and his wellbeing through the last week, and with a drier forecast to the end of next week, has encouraged myself and Sheikh Sultan to supplement for Friday.

“We're looking forward to it with all options well and truly open from there. It wasn't on the agenda to start with but it's a step I'm pleased we're going to be taking."

Asfoora: King Charles III Stakes winner is set to contest Friday's King George Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jasour's potential rivals include Asfoora , who is set to make her first appearance since landing the King Charles III Stakes. Big Evs was third behind the Australian mare at Royal Ascot but was successful over course and distance at this meeting last year in the Molecomb Stakes.

Jason Hart rode Mick Appleby's stable star to victory in that Group 3 but he is likely to ride Live In The Dream here after Sean Kirrane was replaced aboard the Nunthorpe winner by owners Steve and Jolene De'Lemos.

The 2022 Chesham Stakes winner Holloway Boy is the 7-1 favourite with the race sponsor for the preceding Coral Golden Mile (3.00 ), with 33 in contention for the £150,000 heritage handicap.

Cicero's Gift beat Holloway Boy by half a length when defying a 382-day layoff in the Coral Challenge this month and the Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old could bid to follow up that Sandown success in the 1m1f conditions race (4.10 ).

King George Qatar Stakes (3.35 Goodwood, August 2) Coral: 3 Asfoora, 7-2 Big Evs, 4 Believing, 11-2 Starlust, 8 Jasour, 10 Kerdos, Makarova, 11 Ponntos, 12 Live In The Dream, 14 Moss Tucker, 16 Desperate Hero, Rogue Lightning, 20 bar

