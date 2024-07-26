- More
Emily Upjohn one of two supplemented for Nassau Stakes and could clash with stablemate Inspiral
John and Thady Gosden's two best mares could clash in next Thursday's Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35) at Glorious Goodwood after Emily Upjohn was supplemented for the £600,000 contest on Friday.
The dual Group 1 winner was denied a third top-level strike by just half a length in the Pretty Polly Stakes under Kieran Shoemark last month and will aim to go one better next week, possibly up against her stablemate Inspiral.
Inspiral was last seen disappointing over ten furlongs in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot but is a six-time Group 1 scorer herself, including in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita in November.
The pair help make up a potential 12-runner field, with the Kensington Palace Stakes winner Doha also supplemented for the race by sponsors Al Shaqab Racing. She was last seen finishing second in a Listed race at Pontefract.
Other top-level winners still in contention include the 1,000 Guineas heroine Elmalka, last year's Prix Marcel Boussac scorer Opera Singer and the Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty. Stay Alert, Lumiere Rock, Lady Boba, See The Fire, Purple Lily and Novus complete the potential field.
The Gosdens won the contest with Nashwa two years ago and will be bidding to secure the yard's sixth success in the race after victories with Ryafan (1997), The Fugue (2013), Winsili (2014) and Sultanina (2015).
The duo opted to take Running Lion and Laurel out of the race, while Emily Upjohn's Curragh conqueror Bluestocking was also removed by Ralph Beckett. She is due to run in Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.
Ejaabiyah, Royal Dress, Tamfana, Melo Melo, Seige Of Troy, Content and Tiffany were other absentees.
Qatar Nassau Stakes confirmations
Doha Ralph Beckett
Emily Upjohn John and Thady Gosden
Inspiral John and Thady Gosden
Lady Boba Ralph Beckett
Lumiere Rock Joseph O'Brien
Novus Gary and Josh Moore
Stay Alert Hughie Morrison
Elmalka Roger Varian
Opera Singer Aidan O'Brien
Purple Lily Paddy Twomey
See The Fire Andrew Balding
Sparkling Plenty Patrice Cottier
Nassau Stakes (Thursday, August 1, Goodwood)
Paddy Power: 13-8 Opera Singer, 7-4 Emily Upjohn, 7 Inspiral, 10 Sparkling Plenty, 12 See The Fire, 14 Elmalka, Stay Alert, 16 Purple Lily, 25 Lady Boba, 33 Doha, Lumiere Rock, 50 Novus
