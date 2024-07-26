Sean Kirrane 'devastated' to lose Live In The Dream ride at Glorious Goodwood

Sean Kirrane said he was "devastated" to be replaced aboard Live In The Dream in next Friday's Qatar King George Stakes, with last year's Nunthorpe winner set to be ridden by Jason Hart at Glorious Goodwood.

Kirrane has partnered the sprinter for 15 of his 23 starts, including his three defeats this year, but will not be on the Adam West-trained five-year-old in the Group 2 event on Friday as owners Steve and Jolene De'Lemos opt for a jockey change.

Since springing a 28-1 surprise to win at York, Live In The Dream has finished fourth in two runs in America and finished second in the Temple Stakes, fifth in the Achilles Stakes and fourth in the Coral Charge this campaign. On his last two starts he was sent off the favourite.

"Understandably, I'm a bit devastated," Kirrane said. "I've had a lot to do with the horse since he was a two-year-old. Conditions have gone against him this year, so it's been difficult to get the right results.

"The owners have decided a fresh pair of hands would benefit him at Goodwood. Although I'm disappointed, they pay the bills and make the decisions and I wish Adam, the De'Lemos family and the horse all the best at Goodwood."

Jason Hart, who won last year's King George Qatar Stakes aboard Highfield Princess, is set to receive the leg up aboard Live In The Dream next week. He rode the horse to finish seventh in a £200,000 sales race at Doncaster in 2021.

Live In The Dream is a best-priced 12-1 chance to bounce back to winning form on the Downs, with the King Charles III heroine Asfoora topping the market for Australian trainer Henry Dwyer at 11-4. He is also a 16-1 shot to retain his Nunthorpe crown in August.

King George Qatar Stakes, August 2

bet365 11-4 Asfoora, 7-2 Big Evs, 4 Believing, 5 Starlust, 8 Kerdos, Makarova, 10 Bucanero Fuerte, Ponntos, 12 Live In The Dream, Moss Tucker, 16s bar

