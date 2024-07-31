Henry Longfellow backed into clear Sussex Stakes favouritism with ground expected to go good to firm

Henry Longfellow has been backed into clear favourite for the Al Shaqab Sussex Stakes (3.35), the highlight on day two at Glorious Goodwood.

He had finished a close second to Rosallion in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and, with that rival ruled out on Tuesday, is now no bigger than 5-4.

Support has come with Notable Speech weak in the betting. He was 13-8 joint-favourite at points on Tuesday afternoon but the 2,000 Guineas winner, who finished five places behind Henry Longfellow last month, is as big as 9-4.

Jabaara has shortened into 9-4 after the field for the Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes (2.25) was reduced to nine with Fair Angellica and Armira coming out.

The ground is expected to change to good to firm for racing on Wednesday with another hot and sunny day forecast at Glorious Goodwood.

After Kyprios broke the two-mile course record in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, the going changed to good to firm, good in places which it remains on Wednesday morning.

Ed Arkell, speaking at 8.30am, said: "It's good to firm, good in places. We put 5mm of watering on the bends and we're forecast for another dry, warm, sunny day but that being said we've got some cloud this morning.

"If it's anything like yesterday it'll be good to firm at some point today. There's still some moisture in the ground, the moisture readings are at 30 per cent so we'd be happy enough with that. The GoingStick reading of 7.7 suggests we're bang where we are on the easy side of good to firm with a great cover of grass.

"There's also an ever-receding chance of thunderstorms too."

2.25

2 Armira (horse running in Germany on Sunday)

6 Fair Angellica (going)

3.00

9 Rock N Roll Rocket (pulled shoe off)

3.35

6 Rosallion (respiratory infection)

4.10

2 There's The Door (going)

4.45

11 Xanthe (bad scope)

5.20

5 Darkness (going)

17 Sandy Paradise (going)

