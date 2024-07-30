'You haven't seen the best of him yet' - who might get off to a flyer in the opener on day two?

The most recognisable names to emerge from this race in the last decade have tended to come via the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Only two runners this year have come by such a route but the link still tells us something about this race. If it is one for high-class late developers – as it should be as a 12-furlong handicap for three-year-olds at a big festival – why were all the good horses ready to run in a similar event six weeks earlier?

The suggestion is that if you are a middle-distance three-year-old unable to show useful form before the end of July then in reality you are a four-year-old. Or, more practically, do not go assuming there will be big jumps forward by any of those whose marks look stiff enough.

French Duke looks the right sort for the race. He was forward enough to start in autumn maidens at Newmarket but has still had only four runs. Wathnan Racing bought him after his maiden starts and he had a bit of a torrid time through the King George V. He raced freely and had to snatch up early, but still came there to challenge before fading into sixth. A hood is a logical addition, as he would surely have placed at Ascot had he settled.

Another race that could have a bearing came at Newmarket 18 days ago. Lord Of Love won it after Goodwood Odyssey , who now wears blinkers, wandered around having attempted a solo under Silvestre de Sousa. You could argue that professionalism was much of the difference between them that day. This race's recent history suggests that it is no place to still be learning on the job.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Glorious Goodwood live blog

Join Jack Haynes from 10am on Wednesday for live coverage, tips and insight on day two of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com .

What they say

Oisin Murphy, rider of Subsequent

He's a straightforward horse and he tries really hard. It's a competitive race but he's in good form.

David Menuisier, trainer of Goodwood Odyssey and Master Builder

We know Goodwood Odyssey well. He won his only race last year as a two-year-old and has been improving all season. I've decided to put blinkers on him this time round because he was wandering about in the last furlong at Newmarket this month and he possibly should have won. Considering he hasn't gone up in the weights he's got every chance to go close as long as the ground isn't super quick. Master Builder is the same sort in terms of ground. He's a late-maturing horse but has done very little wrong this season and looks to be improving. They're not at the same stage so it's hard to know what will happen. They're running on their merit and it'll be interesting.

David Menuisier: runs two with good chances Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Gallantly

He was a bit keen at Ascot and we don't think he gave his true running there. We've been happy with him since Ascot and we feel he has more to give. We don't think you've seen the best of him yet.

Roger Varian, trainer of French Duke

He's a lovely horse. He hasn't won a race but he's shaped like a nice horse. He ran very well at Ascot last time, like a bit of a baby, but did well to finish as close as he did. If he can be a little bit more professional then he'd have a good chance of showing up well. I think the hood will help him.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Midnite Storm

He won nicely last time and is in good form. He's stepping up in trip but he's very straightforward, so we're hopeful of a good run.

Ed Walker, trainer of Crown Of India

He's still a maiden but he'll run in the 1m4f handicap. He's shaped very well in his three runs this year and I think he could be well handicapped. We're going to take the hood off this time as we felt it blunted his finish a bit previously. He's got a good draw so should run a really competitive race.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

Read more like this:

Class and trip drop make Falmouth runner-up Jabaara a leading contender in Oak Tree Stakes

'She goes there in flying form and looks a very exciting runner' - analysis and quotes for an open Molecomb

'He looks fantastic' - can Notable Speech bounce back from 'strange' Ascot run against Henry Longfellow in the Sussex Stakes?

'The long run after the last will suit his style' - which trainer is expecting a late surge in the Galway Plate?

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.