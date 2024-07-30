'He just isn't himself at home' - Sussex Stakes favourite Rosallion ruled out of Glorious Goodwood Group 1

Sussex Stakes ante-post favourite Rosallion has been withdrawn from the Group 1 due to a respiratory infection.

Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, the three-year-old was a 5-6 shot to extend his winning run to three after impressive victories in both the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

In a statement on his X account , trainer Richard Hannon said: "We're very disappointed to release the news that Rosallion will be a non-runner in the Sussex Stakes tomorrow at Goodwood. He's got a slight respiratory infection and just isn't himself at home.

"It's not been a difficult decision to make, considering how incredible he's been for the whole yard and how much he means to the team and his owner. We have to put his welfare at the very top of our priorities.

"He will miss this one, but there's still a big chunk of the season to come, where he will be able to be the horse we all know and love."

As a result, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Henry Longfellow is now the 13-8 favourite with William Hill. Rosallion had finished a neck in front of Henry Longfellow at the royal meeting.

That was a fifth success from seven starts for the son of Blue Point, who was a length and a half behind Notable Speech in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on his other appearance this year.

Rosallion won all but one of his races as a juvenile, including the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, with his only defeat coming when third in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The field for Wednesday's feature race is now down to five, with Notable Speech, Facteur Cheval, Maljoom and Sonny Liston joining Henry Longfellow.

Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35 Goodwood, Wednesday) William Hill: 13-8 Henry Longfellow, 7-4 Notable Speech, 5 Facteur Cheval, 8 Maljoom, 20 Sonny Liston

