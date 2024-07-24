'He has a super chance' - Glorious Goodwood handicapper has Richard Hannon excited

The Richard Hannon yard so famously associated with Glorious Goodwood are once again readying a strong team to the South Downs and the trainer nominated an 88-rated handicapper as his runner to watch at the meeting.

Great Bedwyn impressed his trainer when shouldering top weight to secure his third career victory at Newbury on Friday and, while he has an entry in the 1m4f handicap at York on Saturday, Hannon is tempted to wait for Goodwood with the Showcasing four-year-old.

“Great Bedwyn has a super chance,” he said when asked for a dark horse. “The handicapper has put him up 4lb for his win at Newbury and there are two options for him.

“We’re delighted with the way he’s come back as we just gelded him; he’s a horse that could have a nice backend of the season.”

Hannon, whose Goodwood team is headed by Sussex Stakes-bound Rosallion , has some serious firepower elsewhere, notably for prominent owner Julie Wood.

Voyage , who was her first Classic runner in 25 years but unseated Pat Dobbs at the start in the Derby, is likely to be dropped in grade while Classic could outrun odds of 20-1 in the Coral Golden Mile.

Hannon said: “Voyage is fine but he scoped badly after Ascot, so we put him on antibiotics and he’s back now. There are a couple of races for him at Goodwood and Julie is coming down to the yard this week, so we’ll make a decision on him then.

“There’s a nice filly called Xanthe who Julie owns, she’ll head to the Listed Alice Keppel Fillies’ Stakes. She also has Classic in the Golden Mile who is a very capable horse, though he’s not that every day.”

Julie Wood: owner to be well represented at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned duo Hawaiian and The Actor are also likely to represent Hannon in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes.

When asked about the rest of the Glorious Goodwood juvenile team, Hannon said: “I have two nice horses for Al Shaqab – Tawash and Wheels Of Fire – who will head to the maidens.

“There is also Our Terms who was fourth at Newmarket to Field Of Gold. He’s a nice horse. The two-year-olds are a different bunch this year as we have a few more who will need a mile or a bit further next year.

“You won’t see so much of them this year, there’s a lot of nice horses to look forward to.”

