Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:23 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:23 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Constitution Hill 'has never looked as well' upon return to training - plus Henderson on 'hard to swallow' parts of ITV docuseries

Constitution Hill: reported back to Seven Barrows on Monday morning
Constitution Hill: reported back to Seven Barrows on Monday morningCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

One piece of work from Constitution Hill was all it took to leave Nicky Henderson buzzing, with the legendary trainer declaring "he's back".

The 2023 Champion Hurdle winner, who returned to Seven Barrows from his summer holiday on Monday morning, has been off the track since Boxing Day as his campaign was cut short due to a respiratory infection that appeared following a bad scope at Kempton in February.

Owned by Michael Buckley, the eight-year-old was forced to miss the defence of his Champion Hurdle crown at the Cheltenham Festival in March and also the Punchestown Champion Hurdle a month later due to being in a veterinary hospital to monitor suspected colic.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain