Constitution Hill 'has never looked as well' upon return to training - plus Henderson on 'hard to swallow' parts of ITV docuseries

One piece of work from Constitution Hill was all it took to leave Nicky Henderson buzzing, with the legendary trainer declaring "he's back".

The 2023 Champion Hurdle winner, who returned to Seven Barrows from his summer holiday on Monday morning, has been off the track since Boxing Day as his campaign was cut short due to a respiratory infection that appeared following a bad scope at Kempton in February.

Owned by Michael Buckley, the eight-year-old was forced to miss the defence of his Champion Hurdle crown at the Cheltenham Festival in March and also the Punchestown Champion Hurdle a month later due to being in a veterinary hospital to monitor suspected colic.