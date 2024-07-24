How are the markets shaping up for the big races at Glorious Goodwood?

With Glorious Goodwood on the horizon, we assess how the markets are shaping up for the big races at next week's meeting . . .

3.00 Goodwood, Tuesday July 30

Richard Hannon's Haatem looks set to skip Goodwood in favour of the Prix Jacques le Marois, but his owners Wathnan Racing still hold strong claims with the progressive English Oak . Ed Walker's four-year-old is seeking a hat-trick after handicap wins at Haydock and Ascot the last twice. The admirable Kinross , winner of this race in 2021 and 2023, could return to his optimum trip after an eighth in the July Cup last time, while Noble Dynasty may bid for a fifth win from his last six starts. Front-runner Audience is expected to benefit from the drop back to 7f but has a 5lb penalty to carry for his shock Lockinge success.

Paddy Power: 4 Haatem, 9-2 English Oak, Kinross, 5 Noble Dynasty, 8 Audience, Lake Forest, 12 Nostrum, Poet Master, Tiber Flow, 14 bar

3.35 Goodwood, Tuesday July 30

An ante-post market dominated by Aidan O'Brien's Gold Cup hero Kyprios . The six-year-old has claimed three wins from his three starts this season, supplementing long odds-on victories at Navan and Leopardstown when defeating Trawlerman by a length at the royal meeting. The John and Thady Gosden-trained Sweet William , six lengths behind Kyprios when third in the Gold Cup, could bid to reverse that form. Sweet William's stablemate Middle Earth is another possible runner on what would be his first start beyond 1m6½f.

William Hill: 8-11 Kyprios, 8 Middle Earth, Sweet William, Illinois, 10 Continuous, Tower Of London, Uxmal, 12 Trueshan, 14 bar

Kyprios: staying star is unbeaten this season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

3.35 Goodwood, Wednesday July 31

Rosallion comes into this on the back of Group 1 wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and last month's St James's Palace Stakes, where he ran down Aidan O'Brien's Henry Longfellow , who is expected to renew the rivalry. Notable Speech was no match for that pair at Ascot, but he previously had Rosallion a length and a half behind in the 2,000 Guineas and would hold strong claims if returning to that level. The French raider Facteur Cheval – runner-up to Paddington in this race last year – looks the pick of the older horses, for all that he needs to bounce back from a midfield finish in the Queen Anne Stakes last time.

William Hill: 11-10 Rosallion, 7-2 Henry Longfellow, 9-2 Notable Speech, 8-1 Facteur Cheval, Haatem, 10 Opera Singer, 14 Maljoom, 16 bar

3.35 Goodwood, Thursday August 1

Aidan O'Brien is without a win in this race since Winter in 2017 but holds the current ante-post favourite in Opera Singer . The daughter of Justify finished second in last month's Coronation Stakes behind Porta Fortuna, who franked the form when following up in the Falmouth Stakes. The Cheveley Park-owned Inspiral , who has been below her best in two starts this season, could bid to get back on track against her own sex, while 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka is another possible runner.

Sky Bet: 11-8 Opera Singer, 4 Bluestocking, 5 Inspiral, 10 Laurel, Sparkling Plenty, Tamfana, 12 Elmalka, See The Fire, 14 Tiffany, Ejaabiyah, 16 bar

3.35 Goodwood, Friday August 2

Australian sprinter Asfoora was last seen winning the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and is expected to take in this contest next. She had Big Evs a length and a half behind in third at the royal meeting and would meet Mick Appleby's colt on 2lb worse terms at Goodwood. George Boughey's Believing , winner of the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, could make a quick turnaround. Last year's Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream and the four-timer-seeking Ponntos are also in contention.

Betfair Sportsbook: 10-3 Believing, 7-2 Asfoora, Big Evs, 5 Starlust, 8 Kerdos, Ponntos, 10 Live In The Dream, Bucanero Fuerte, Makarova, 14 bar

Asfoora: Aussie raider set to head to Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

3.35 Goodwood, Saturday August 3

The French-based Dark Trooper , a half-length second when the well-backed 4-1 favourite for last month's Wokingham Stakes, could try his luck at another big-field sprint handicap having been raised 3lb for his Ascot near-miss. Charlie Hills's Orazio bombed out when the 100-30 favourite for this race on heavy ground last year but was only narrowly behind Dark Trooper when third in the Wokingham, a run which matched his previous career-best Racing Post Rating. Andrew Balding won this race with the three-year-old Dancing Star in 2016 and representing that age group his Purosangue is interesting having gone close in Group 3 company last time.

Sponsors: 8 Dark Trooper, 10 Orazio, Albasheer, 12 Purosangue, Fair Wind, 14 Quinault, 16 bar

Read these next:

Goodwood off the table for unbeaten Quddwah as Crisfords target French Group 1 instead

The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Glorious Goodwood and Galway festival special

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

