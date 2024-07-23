Racing Post logo
The Punting Club

The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Glorious Goodwood and Galway festival special

Get set for a blockbuster week of racing with Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival now just around the corner.

Looking ahead to the unmissable action, the Punting Club returns with our experts on hand to answer your questions ahead of two of the most popular summer festivals.

All you have to do is submit your questions via this link

We'll round these up and the article will be available to read early next week.

We look forward to hearing from you.

