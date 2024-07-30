Confirmed runners and riders for the Nassau Stakes on day three of Glorious Goodwood

Opera Singer will face nine rivals in Thursday's Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35 ). The John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral was not declared for the feature on day three of Glorious Goodwood.

The Gosdens will instead solely rely on Emily Upjohn , who was supplemented for the top-level contest at a cost of £40,000. The five-year-old mare suffered a half-length defeat to Bluestocking in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last month and has not tasted victory since the Coronation Cup at Epsom in June 2023.

Aidan O'Brien, who won this event in 2016 and 2017 with Minding and Winter respectively, will saddle ante-post favourite Opera Singer, who was last seen finishing a length second behind Porta Fortuna in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New Customers Only. First Single & E/W Bet Only. Odds Of 1/1 Or Greater. 4 X £10 Bet Tokens. Free Bet Stakes Not Included In Returns. Free Bets For Horse Racing Only. Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable. Free Bets Expire After 30 Days. Eligibility Restrictions And Further Ts and Cs Apply. 18+. gambleware.org

The three-year-old daughter of Justify has yet to get off the mark in two starts this term, but she won three times during her juvenile campaign, which included an impressive Group 1 success in the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp in October.

Elsewhere, French raider Sparkling Plenty attempts to land a hat-trick for connections after her victories in the Group 2 Prix de Sandringham and Group 1 Prix de Diane the last twice.

Coral-Eclipse fourth Sea The Fire will run for Andrew Balding, while 1,000 Guineas heroine Elmalka attempts to bounce back from defeat at the royal meeting for Roger Varian.

The Hughie Morrison-trained Stay Alert also takes her chance and Ralph Beckett will be double-handed as Lady Boba and Doha also feature. The field is completed by Joseph O'Brien's Lumiere Rock and Novus , for the team of Gary and Josh Moore.

Qatar Nassau Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Doha Hector Crouch

Hector Crouch Emily Upjohn Kieran Shoemark

Kieran Shoemark Lady Boba Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan Lumiere Rock Dylan Browne McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle Novus Tom Queally

Tom Queally Stay Alert David Egan

David Egan Elmalka James Doyle

James Doyle Opera Singer Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore See The Fire Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Sparkling Plenty Cristian Demuro

Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets when you place a £10 bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Sign up for a new account, and create your username and password Place a minimum of £10 as your first bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater Your free bets will be credited as four £10 free horse racing bet tokens

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New customers only

First single and each-way bet only

Odds of 1/1 or greater

4 x £10 bet tokens

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets for horse racing only

Free bets are non-withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

Read these next:

'She's way overpriced' - which trainer thinks the market is completely wrong in the Galway opener?

'We would love to get them beat' - bookmakers reveal their biggest Glorious Goodwood liabilities

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.